Virginia loses process and will have to pay millionaire compensation to Rezende | famous

Digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca was defeated in court by also influencer and entrepreneur Pedro Rezende and will have to shell out a million dollar sum for her ex-boyfriend. As is well known, Virgínia was advised by ADR, Rezende’s career management company. Earlier this year, the wife of countryman Zé Felipe broke her contract with the company and filed a labor lawsuit against the businessman and ex-boyfriend.

In the labor action, Virgínia Fonseca asked for the cancellation of the termination fine for having left before the end of her contract with the ADR, as well as requesting the receipt of labor rights, such as FGTS, vacations, among others. According to information from journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, Virgínia and Rezende ended the judicial imbroglio and reached an agreement recently where it was determined that the blogger would pay the sum of R$ 2 million to her ex-boyfriend for the breach of contract.

Also according to information from the columnist, Rezende had previously asked for the amount of R$ 4 million in compensation from the influencer for having left his career management company before the deadline. Virginia had initially tried to reach an agreement with her former company managed by Rezende, but the ADR refused the offer and filed a lawsuit against the famous company asking for the full amount of R$4 million for the breach of contract.

The agreement signed between the two parties still provides that the two maintain description and not comment on the court agreement on their social networks. However, apparently Rezende celebrated the victory over Virgínia Fonseca. Through stories published on his Instagram profile, the influencer and entrepreneur posed alongside his legal team, toasting and wrote: “Very strong legal bb, don’t cry”.

Virginia Fonseca and Camila Loures pause on podcast

Virgínia Fonseca and Camila Loures took a break from their talk show on Youtube, the podcast named “PodCats”. Through an open letter shared on her Instagram profile, Virginia tore up praise for her co-worker and thanked famous guests from the first interview season, who still don’t have a return date.

“By stopping by to make an open letter for you, Cams. I must first thank you for the invitation to make the podcast, you gave everything you believe in and trusting me and my work!!! I feel I have found a friend, a partner, a confidant”, declared Virginia Fonseca the friend

He continued: “Only those who live with you know how f0d4 you are, how good your energy is, how funny and happy you are all the time!! Humility is your last name, thank you for this amazing project, I’m a friend, I love you. And guys, THANK YOU all of you who followed our @podcats and also thank you to all the guests who agreed to go and allowed us to know a little more of you”, finished.