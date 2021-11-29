‘Want to get attention’ · TV News

As Cecília’s interpreter in Um Lugar ao Sol, Fernanda Marques defended the teenager from the reputation of being boring that she gained among the public. The character has been the target of criticism on social media for constantly regulating the behavior of Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo. “She wants to get attention,” said the 27-year-old actress.

“On Twitter, people think she’s boring. What I usually say is that the character appears with the story already in progress. Even if it’s not shown explicitly, there’s already a trauma of missing her mother, who lived traveling through Europe and she wasn’t present as much as she would have liked”, said the newcomer in soap operas in an interview with the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

In the plot, the former model played by Andrea Beltrão gets involved with Felipe (Gabriel Leone), boyfriend of her daughter’s best friend, and will arouse the teenager’s fury. “Cecília was raised by her grandmother, who is now ill. Her father abandoned her. She expresses herself rudely, like any teenager, but mostly because she wants to get her mother’s attention back,” added the actress.

In the next chapters of Lícia Manzo’s serial, Fernanda’s character will have her moments of rebellion. She will get drunk, lose her virginity and end up with an ectopic pregnancy — a pregnancy outside the womb — which will force her to undergo emergency surgery.

“This issue of sexual intercourse I see as abuse and I would very much like to talk about it. I myself have been through similar situations, as have all my friends, aunts, mother and grandparents. Anyway, all women. I really want to open this one up. dialogue and show that it’s not taboo. We don’t have to be ashamed and we need to denounce,” she said.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

