Web plays with flamenguista who tattooed his Libertadores tri back before the final

After Palmeiras became champion of the Libertadores this Saturday, users of social networks had fun with a Flamengo who had the title of the trio tattooed on his back before the continental final. The images were shared and yielded a series of jokes.

The boy stamped “Tri-champion of Libertadores 2021”, with the cup of the continental competition and the Flamengo shield.

“Just finished writing sadness”, published a netizen. “I found myself thinking about the crazy Flamengo who got a tattoo ‘champion of the Libertadores 2021’ if he’s being little teased”, wrote another user.

In a video that circulated on social networks on the eve of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, against Olímpia (PAR), the boy who identifies himself as “Edilson Mengo”, displays the tattoo and is confident in the rubro-negro title.

“Speak up, Flamengo Nation! Edilson Mengo, prophet of the Nation is talking here. I’m back, okay? I’ve tattooed now: ‘Tri-champion of Libertadores even before playing against Olímpia. God willing, we’ll be champions . We are together (sic)”, he said.

In an interview with SBT Sports, he stated that he had already gotten a tattoo before winning the Libertadores in 2019. That year, Flamengo defeated River Plate, with two goals at the end of the match.

“Flamengo was in the quarterfinals and I said ‘if Flamengo passes through Internacional I’ll tattoo the phrase Bicampeão da Libertadores 2019”, he told SBT Sports.