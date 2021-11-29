What happened to Patrizia Reggiani and where is she

Starring Lady Gaga, Casa Gucci follows the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, orchestrated by his wife Patrizia Reggiani. Gaga gives a show in the skin of the main character, but many viewers were confused by the end of the film. After all, what happened to Patrizia? And where is she currently? We answer these and other questions below; check out.

Casa Gucci, which is featured in Brazilian cinemas, stands out mainly for its impressive cast of stars, in addition to the direction of Ridley Scott.

In addition to Gaga, the cast of Casa Gucci also includes Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Salma Hayek.

Fans of the film already know that Patrizia and Maurizio divorced in 1994, and the following year, the manager was killed by a professional murderer. Due to her involvement in crime, the character of Lady Gaga was arrested in 1997.

Where is Patrizia Reggiani after Casa Gucci?

Patrizia Reggiani’s motivations for orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder are described as “a mixture of jealousy, money and resentment.”

At the time, Maurizio was planning to marry partner Paola Franchi – who in Casa Gucci is played by French actress Camille Cottin.

The manager’s remarriage would cut Patrizia’s pension in half, a humiliation she was unwilling to accept.

In 1997, Patrizia was sentenced to 29 years in prison for her role in Maurizio’s murder. His sentence was reduced to 26 years in 2000.

In the same year, Patrizia tried to kill herself by hanging herself with a sheet in her cell. Fortunately, she was found still alive by the jailers.

In 2005, even with the rules that prevent the presence of pets in jail, Patrizia’s lawyers convinced the prison directors to let the inmate live with her pet ferret.

In October 2011, the Black Widow of Casa Gucci won the right to work outside the prison. However, Patrizia refused the opportunity.

“I’ve never worked in my life, and I’m not going to start now,” remarked Reggiani.

Due to the progression of her sentence and good behavior in prison, Patrizia Reggiani was released in 2016 after serving an 18-year sentence.

Since then, Patrizia has lived far from the spotlight. It is known that the former inmate still lives in Milan, and is often seen on the city streets with a pet macaw on her shoulders.

Although Patrizia refused the semi-open regime’s work program, she had to accept a job at the Bozart jewelry store to guarantee her freedom.

Patrizia worked primarily as a consultant to the company’s design team, and even created a collection of jewelry and handbags.

Though she prefers to keep a low profile, Patrizia Reggiani has expressed her displeasure with the release of Casa Gucci – after initially saying that Lady Gaga was a great choice for her role.

Patrizia complained about Gaga not having met her. “A matter of common sense and respect,” commented the widow.

Currently, Patrizia Reggioni is 72 years old. You can already check out the performance of Lady Gaga as the criminal in Casa Gucci, which is shown in Brazilian cinemas.