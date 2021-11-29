What is known about Ômicron, strain discovered in South Africa – News

South Africa has returned to the center of global attention and concerns regarding the evolution of the pandemic. That’s because, a week ago, scientists working in the African country detected a new variant of Sars-CoV-2, called Ômicron.

Last Friday, the WHO (World Health Organization) classified the new strain of worrying. The variant has at least 36 mutations in the spike protein (part of the virus responsible for entry into the human cell) and ten mutations in the ACE2 receptor alone (the particle that helps create this entry point). In comparison, the Beta variant has three and the Delta two.

According to Brazilian scientist Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Krisp laboratory, at the Nelson Mandela Faculty of Medicine, at the KwaZulu-Natal University, in Durban, South Africa, the mutations of micron cause a lot of worry.

“This new variant, B.1.1.529 [nome científico], seems to spread very fast. In less than two weeks it has mastered all new infections following a devastating Delta wave in South Africa,” Oliveira said.

Where has the variant already been detected?

Ômicron has the potential to become predominant in the world and surpass Delta, which, according to the WHO, is responsible for the vast majority of those infected with Covid-19.

In addition to the occurrences in South Africa, cases have already been reported in 13 other countries – Botswana, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Portugal, Denmark, Czech Republic, Israel and Australia – and in the territory of Hong Kong.

In South Africa, the infected are concentrated in the economic center of the country, in the province of Gouteng, where the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria are located. Scientists believe, however, that there are cases in other regions.

Are people infected with Ômicron in a more serious condition?

There is still no scientific evidence that the new strain is more transmissible. Case numbers are on the rise, particularly in some regions of South Africa, as genomic studies are ongoing.

For the WHO, it is not clear whether infection with Ômicron leads to a more severe picture of the disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta. Preliminary data suggest that there are rising rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to the rise of the disease there.

The only evidence highlighted by the Organization suggests that there is an increased risk of reinfection with the variant. This means that people who have already had Covi-19 can get sick more easily with the new strain.

What are the symptoms of infection with the new strain?

Currently, there is no information that symptoms associated with Ômicron are different from those of other variants, according to the WHO.

However, physician Angelique Coetze, president of the Medical Association of South Africa, in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, said that the symptoms are milder and different. According to her, the patients showed excessive tiredness, pain in the body and head, without the appearance of coughing or loss of smell and taste.

Angelique stressed that the people she attended were young and further studies will be needed to confirm the changes.

“We have to worry now is [com o que vai acontecer] when older, unvaccinated people become infected with the new variant. If they are not immunized, we will see many people with the most serious form of the disease”, said the doctor.

Are vaccines effective against the new variant?

It is still unclear to researchers whether the new virus is able to overcome the protection of vaccines and what its power to reinfect people who have already had Covid-19.

It is worth noting, however, that Ômicron was most detected among young people, the age group with the lowest vaccination rate in South Africa. Only one in four South Africans between 18 and 34 years old is vaccinated, according to Joe Phaahla, the country’s minister of health.

According to Tulio de Oliveira, one of the researchers who discovered the Beta variant, in December 2020, the strain can be detected by means of a PCR test. With this, the discovery of cases can be faster, which helps in the control and tracking of new infections.

Pfizer announced last Friday (26) that it is already conducting tests with its vaccine and expects to have answers about the effectiveness of the immunizing agent within two weeks.

For now, WHO has said that current immunizers remain effective against serious illness and death.

What is the risk of the variant reaching Brazil?

Here, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) confirmed yesterday that the test of a Brazilian from South Africa, on Saturday, was positive for Covid-19. The Adolfo Lutz Institute is doing the genomic sequencing of the sample, and the traveler is already in isolation.

The agency recommended that the federal government impose restrictive measures on flights and travelers coming from ten African countries: South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibi, Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

For Isabella Ballalai, vice president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), the indication of Anvisa is valid because, even with the good rates of vaccination in the country, the numbers are not homogeneous in all cities and the pandemic has not yet reached The end.

“As long as the world is not fully vaccinated, any country is at risk, that is, all of us. People need to understand that we are in a good moment in Brazil, but we must not forget that the pandemic is not over. We have excellent vaccine coverage in Rio , in São Paulo and in other cities. But there are cities with not so high coverage”, explains Isabella.

And he adds: “Any excess can bring a new wave. If we do not have control over the flexibility and entry of foreigners into the country, we will obviously run a risk.”

When was the new strain found?

The virus was discovered last Tuesday (23) in samples collected from patients on the 14th, 15th and 16th of November. In the evaluation of other tests, a further 100 cases were found in Gauteng, a province of which Pretoria and Johannesburg are part.

How did Ômicron come about?

Scientists believe the new variant emerged in an HIV-positive person infected with Covid-19 who was not treated, the same hypothesis raised for the appearance of Beta at the end of last year. South Africa has 8.2 million people infected with HIV. It is the country with the most infected people in the world.