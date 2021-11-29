What is stagflation and how can it affect Brazilians’ lives in 2022

Unusual scenario of low economic growth and leveraged inflation reflects the impoverishment of society and brings back problems faced in the past

Marcos Santos/USP Images Stagnant economy and high inflation deteriorate the population’s well-being



Stagflation is the term adopted to explain a scenario that brings together economic performance stagnant with inflation high. The phenomenon is perverse in that it puts pressure on the population’s well-being at two ends. On the one hand, the paralysis of the economy discourages investments, mainly from the private sector, which reflects in the increase of people without work, lower consumption, high underemployment and, in general, the impoverishment of the population. At the other extreme, the leveraged inflation consumes Brazilians’ income, which also reflects in lower expenses and a slowdown in activities. A country going through these economic problems at the same time is unusual, since, normally, one is opposed to the other. In a healthy economy, rising prices driven by inflation mean that people are spending more, whether buying goods or services. If that happens, it’s a sign that they have money, which is synonymous with economic strength. In another example, the activity freeze causes people to back off spending as money has become shorter. Based on the law of supply and demand, when something is not consumed (product) or contracted (service), the tendency is for its price to be reduced to try to attract buyers and customers. According to Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, the condition is even worse for the most vulnerable classes. “The effect of stagflation is the increase in unemployment and low income, especially for the poorest population that has less protection. She ends up having to resort to lower quality jobs, temporary vacancies. It is a situation of discouragement for people’s jobs and income”, he says.

O Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official domestic inflation indicator, was 10.73% in the November preview. For next year, the market estimates that the price variation will end December at 4.96%. The chaos generated by new coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a crisis unprecedented in modern history, and every major economy in the world faces the challenge of high inflation. The difference is that these countries already had more consolidated economies, or at least not at a lethargic pace like the Brazilian one. In 2021, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should grow something around 5%, but only because of the strong drop of 4.1% in 2020. With the end of the pandemic, in 2022 the country will once again face barriers that had already been seen before and that had already hindered the economy and limited the GDP growth to something not much more than 1%. “We already had a weak pre-pandemic scenario, and with the crisis, a very large fiscal expansion was necessary, but the government used this to spend more and garner votes”, says Fernanda Consorte, chief economist at Ourinvest bank.

Despite the seriousness, it is not the first time that the country has gone through this type of situation. In 2015, GDP dropped by 3.5%, while the IPCA closed December at 10.67%. A similar situation occurred the following year, when the economy dropped by 3.3% and the accumulated inflation in December was 6.29%. For Matheus Peçanha, economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV), these flirtations with stagflation have been around the country since the beginning of the Plano Real, in 1994, with a few exceptions, such as the increase in commodities in the early 2000s. “Brazil has been flirting with these ‘chicken flights’ for a long time and always with high inflation,” he says. For Vale, from MB Associados, the difference is that the interval between crises is getting shorter and shorter. “We’ve already had moments of hyperinflation and more serious situations, but this is becoming something recurrent. It wasn’t long ago that we went through a deep crisis, and now we are entering another one”, he adds.