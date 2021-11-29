What solar energy can do for the country’s future supply

Less risk of a new energy crisis due to lack of rain, more security for the system, lower electricity bills. The three points can be reached across the country with the presence of more sun in the country’s electricity matrix. The share of solar energy in total production is still small, but the growth of this source has exceeded 200% in recent years, with promises of advances accompanied by other renewables.

According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), there are currently 4,621 solar energy projects in operation in the country, with a power of nearly 4.6 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to 2.5% of the total electricity generation capacity of the country. parents.

With the diversification of energy sources, the perspective is that the country will become less and less dependent on hydroelectric generation and, at the same time, have cheaper options available than thermoelectric plants to meet demand in times of crisis like the current one .

According to an evaluation by the Energy Research Company (EPE), the solar source can consolidate itself as one of the most competitive sources for the expansion of the Brazilian energy matrix. This potential appears in the 2026 Energy Expansion Decennial Plan, which forecasts the prospects for expansion of the energy sector from 2016 onwards and aims at a “more distributed evolution of the installed capacity of sources, notably in wind, photovoltaic and biomass options”.

For the development of the centralized solar photovoltaic offer – which comprises large projects – a minimum expansion of 1 GW per year from 2021 was established, in a scenario called “directed expansion”, which would lead the installed capacity of solar generation to double in size by 2025. According to Aneel, solar energy should reach 2.9% of the Brazilian electricity matrix by the end of this year.

The advance of 1 GW a year is considered timid by the vice president of the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy, Marcio Trannin. He believes there is room for more aggressive growth, up to three times greater in the period, and that it will play an important role in breaking with water dependence. The generation of hydroelectric plants, however, will remain fundamental, since it still represents a wide range of our generation, around 65%.

Solar energy generation helps keep water in reservoirs

“When you are generating solar, you are holding water; when you are generating wind, you are holding water in the reservoir. So, matrix diversification means less risk of supply problems. Having 2% solar in the matrix is ​​not enough, it is not a balanced matrix yet”, evaluates Trannin.

The most noticeable benefits of solar in the current model, according to the Absolar representative, would be to bring more security to the system: first, leaving a greater share of generation due to intermittent sources and, second, making water-powered plants enter the scene in times without sun or wind. The challenge, in this case, is to mitigate the impossibility of storing the “fuel”.

“Normally system operators like a scenario with more flexible sourcing, where they can say who’s going to stop, when they’re going to stop, at any time. ‘Put in more or less diesel, more or less gas.’ solar you’re putting a ‘problem’ into the equation, making it a little more complex,” admits Trannin. Despite this, the fear of insertion is “unfounded”, he believes.

Compared to the 2021 water crisis scenario, with widespread use of thermal power plants, electrical engineer Roberto Pereira D’Araújo, director of Instituto Ilumina, agrees that a more balanced matrix would give us “the perfect combination of sun, wind and water”. The reading is that more solar and wind generation could meet the Brazilian demand, with the generation of hydroelectric plants taking over the supply when there is not enough production on the part of others.

“The Brazilian system is totally different from the others because of this water tank we have. When we turn on these very expensive thermal plants, we are storing water, because they generate water on the spot. [das hidrelétricas]. If, for example, you have a lot of solar energy for generation and part of it is no longer feeding [o sistema], who can replace the sun? Hydraulics. They have that speed. Turning on a thermos takes a long time, it’s like a pressure cooker; a hydraulic is a faucet”, compares Araújo.

Competition and “freer” market should lower cost of solar energy

In addition to the possibility of lower electricity bills thanks to the lower appeal of thermal generation, the reduction in the cost of energy should come out with more force – when it comes to solar – as the market becomes “freer”.

The assessment is that an increase in competitiveness and consumer options will allow lower prices and other choices, such as purchasing energy from clean or renewable sources.

“The customer, in the end, will have three alternatives: either he buys from the distributor, as he normally does [no mercado cativo], or installs or rents a solar plant and uses it via distributed generation, or buys energy from large centralized generation plants, which will get much cheaper prices,” says the vice president at Absolar.

For the sector, the greater penetration of solar energy should come naturally from greater market liberalization. The expansion of the free market is contained in projects for a new milestone in the electricity sector, which are being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.