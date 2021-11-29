what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – With the market recovering, but still concerned about the new strain of coronavirus identified in South Africa, it advances 1.51% at 9:28 am this morning, while it retreats 0.32%, at R$ 5.5960 .

In the United States, the futures of the rise 0.53%, while the 100 and the advance 0.84% ​​and 0.70%, respectively. The futures index appreciates 0.12% to 96.220.

Brazil recorded 92 deaths from Covid-19 this Sunday, which brought the total number of deaths from the disease to 614,278, the Ministry of Health reported. to 22,080,906.

The approval of the Jair Bolsonaro government has dropped to 19%, according to a survey carried out by the Atlas consultancy. In November 2020, this index was 31%. Those who assess the government as bad or very bad add up to 60% and those who consider it regular are 20%. The poll was carried out between the 23rd and 26th of November, with 4,921 voters, and has a margin of error of one percentage point.

Among the issues that were questioned and that most affected government performance, 72.3% of respondents answered that the economy is bad, against 9.7% who assess it as positive. For 59.2%, corruption in the country is increasing and 65.2% see crime growing.

Still on the political scene, the PSDB elected on Saturday, 27, the governor of São Paulo, João Dória, as the party’s candidate for the presidency in the 2022 elections. In an interview with Valor Econômico, Dória refused to be called a “third way ”, but affirmed that his position is frontal against Bolsonaro and ex-president Lula.

On the political agenda, the PEC dos Precatório should be voted on by the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) tomorrow, 30. According to a survey by Necton Research, 11 of the 27 senators that make up the CCJ have no defined position, while 6 senators are in favor to the PEC and 10 contrary. The government is negotiating with the PSD, with 4 senators in the Commission and 11 in the Senate, to get the party’s support.

News of the day

IGP-M – The registered positive change of 0.02% in November, after advancing 0.64% in October, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

Privatization of Ports – The privatization of Companhias Docas and port authorities should generate, in the first phase, investments of more than R$ 16 billion in just three ports: Espírito Santo, São Sebastião and Santos. The value is equivalent to the entire amount that public companies stopped investing between 2000 and 2020, according to data from the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). During this period, the port administrators managed to apply only 30% of the planned budget.

Sexta-feira Negra – Visits to the main virtual stores in Brazil grew 42.24% in the week of Black Friday compared to the previous seven days, according to a survey carried out by Conversion and released this Sunday, 28. According to Cielo-ICVA – Cielo Index (SA: ) of Extended Retail, retail in Brazil on Black Friday registered a growth of 6.3% in nominal sales compared to 2020: e-commerce increased by 15.3% and physical retail grew by 2%.

OPEC – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies have postponed technical meetings until later this week, buying time to assess the impact of the new variant of the omicron coronavirus on demand and prices of , according to sources and documents from OPEC+.

Ômicron – Brazil will close air borders with six African countries in the face of a new variant of coronavirus, informed the Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueira. According to him, from Monday, the restriction will affect passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Eswatini (ex-Swaziland).

Inflation – According to , the projection for 2021 rose from 10.12% to 10.15%, well above the target of 3.75% with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less. For 2022, the account increased by 0.04 point and reached 5.0%, exactly the ceiling of the target, as this will be 3.5% next year, also with a margin of 1.5 point.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Henrique, President of the Hospital de Amor; Meeting with Deputy Osmar (MDB/RS); Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Tarcísio Freitas, Minister of Infrastructure.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago; Meeting with the Executive Secretary, deputy, Miguel Ragone.

Campos Neto – Meeting with representatives of the retail sector; Meeting with Clifford Sobel, Partner at Valor Capital Group; Meeting with Angel Santodomingo, Vice President and CFO, Tomoharu Maeda Jr, Executive Financial Superintendent, Renato Martins Oliva, Executive Superintendent of Public Policy, and Luiz Masagão Ribeiro Filho, Treasury Director, at Banco Santander (SA:).

corporate news

Blue (SA:) – The , but that the offer was considered “incomplete” and “insufficient”. According to Azul, a non-binding proposal was made regarding a business combination worth US$ 5 billion in equity financing

Petrobras (SA:) – (UTE TermoCamaçari), located in Bahia, with Proquigel Química, a subsidiary of Unigel Participações, one of the largest Brazilian chemical companies, leader in styrenics, acrylics and nitrogen fertilizers in Latin America. The contract is valid until August 2030.

Voucher (SA:) – The Federal Police indicted Vale and the German TÜV SÜD, in January 2019.

Copel (SA:) – Copel’s Board of Directors approved the amendment to the Company’s Bylaws, enabling the migration to “Level 2” of Corporate Governance at B3 (SA:) to be carried out. The Company’s shares and UNITs will be traded at Level 2 as of December 1, 2021.

Petz (SA:) – The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved, without restrictions, the purchase of 100% of Zee.Dog by Petz.

Tim (SA:) – Telecom Italia appointed the general director Pietro Labriola, current CEO of TIM in Brazil, to occupy the position of CEO, left by Luigi Gubitosi. Labriola will accumulate functions.

Basf – (SA:) SA. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.