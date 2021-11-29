What will happen to Christian in A Place in the Sun? See the summary

It seems that Christian will do badly in Um Lugar ao Sol. His brother’s faker will be unmasked by his brother-in-law Túlio, and on top of that he’ll have a surprise when he bumps into Lara. Check out what will happen in the next chapters of TV Globo’s 9 pm telenovela.

What will happen to Christian in A Place in the Sun

After the car accident that left Christian/Renato in danger – not only for his health, as Lara almost discovers the farce -, the boy will make up with his wife Barbara (Alinne Moraes) and Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​- who will resume the partnership with his son-in-law.

After that, Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will fire Ravi (Juan Paiva), which will prompt Christian to intercede for his friend. Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) will notice the proximity of the pair and will begin to investigate his brother-in-law. Meanwhile, Christian will discover in A Place in the Sun, through Ravi, that Tullius and Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) are lovers.

Christian will then try to unmask Tullius in A Place in the Sun, he will get a copy of Ruth’s house key and break into the place, go through the girl’s computer and find pictures of the lovers. However, he will also be discovered in the soap opera. In his investigations, Túlio will find footage of the day of Renato’s death and see the twins side by side, discovering that Christian is a fake.

The two will have a confrontation, Christian in Um Lugar ao Sol will threaten to tell Santiago all the tricks of his brother-in-law, Tulio will threaten to intimidate him with something worse, the possibility of Christian ending up in jail. Thus, the character of Reymond will be in the hands of Tullius and will fire Ravi, as ordered by the relative.

To complete the failure to live the life of her brother Renato, Lara will continue to investigate the death of her ex. After some clues, the girl will finally find out that Renato and Christian met on the night of the crime and goes to Redentor to find her ex-brother-in-law to find out the truth.

The text was based on summaries from November 29th to December 11th, 2021, provided by TV Globo. Changes in the order or events of the chapters may be made by the broadcaster without prior notice.

What time is the soap opera?

The telenovela is always shown at 9 pm, from Monday to Saturday. To watch live Christian in Um Lugar ao Sol is simple, and the best, for free. All you have to do is tune in to TV Globo through any television set with access to open Brazilian channels, or use Globoplay’s ‘agora na TV’ tab. However, whoever opts for the streaming platform must have a free registration on the site.

For Globoplay subscribers, chapters are added daily on the platform, so you can watch whenever and wherever you want.

