What’s left of Avianca in Argentina goes into judicial recovery





On November 26, the Commercial Court of Buenos Aires nº. 26 approved the payment plan presented by Avian Líneas Aéreas in its Preventive competition (judicial recovery process).

Avian filed its judicial reorganization process in the second half of 2019 and, although it has closed its operations since then, it has kept its structure and facilities at Buenos Aires ́ Newbery Airport, to resume operations in the coming months.

Until mid-2019, Avian operated two ATR-72/600 serving regional markets, an underdeveloped sector of the Argentine airline industry under license from the Avianca brand, becoming, at the time, Avianca Argentina.

Fargosi ​​​​Abogados assisted and advised Avian during its restructuring process, which took place during difficult times for the civil aviation sector. The company has no connection with the current Avianca Holding.