When will your real estate fund portfolio stop sinking? By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



© Reuters. When will your real estate fund portfolio stop sinking?



Imagine you are going to buy commercial property. You select the region of Faria Lima, the most expensive in the country, and the price of real estate in the region is around R$ 25,000/m², but you find an offer at R$ 15,250. You are suspicious of the low price and will investigate if the building does not have structural problems, if it is in the middle of a legal dispute or any other trap. Convinced that there is no catch, would you take advantage of the 40% discount or would you run away?

The second hypothetical alternative portrays the billion dollar REIT industry in Brazil, which is under a snowball effect with many people selling shares on the low, generally at a loss, to migrate to fixed income in a scenario of high prices, according to managers and analysts interviewed by Bloomberg Linea.

This Friday, the benchmark index for the real estate fund market, reached 2,504 points, the lowest level in 52 weeks and close to the bottom of March 2020, when there were six circuit-breaks on the B3. From the peak of Ifix this year (2897 points on February 12th) until this Friday, the benchmark accumulates a drop of 12.32%.

The correlation with Selic is clear. In the last four years, with the country going through a season of low interest rates, the number of shareholders jumped from 208,000 (2018) to 1.5 million at the end of October, according to B3 (SA:). Of these, 80% have less than R$50,000 allocated to this asset class. Only 43,000 investors, out of a universe of 1.5 million, have more than R$300,000 in this type of asset – including 2,458 institutional ones.

“Now, in 2021, with an uncertainty in the macroeconomic scenario, pressing the BC to increase the Selic even faster, consequently the quotas fall, but they shouldn’t fall in this magnitude. The accumulated decline in November alone is negative at 4.26%”, says Anita Scal, director of real estate funds at Rio Bravo, one of the largest managers of this type of asset in the country (R$ 12.5 billion under management).

“The shares are being deteriorated more by the macroeconomic scenario than by the funds’ fundamentals. The vast majority of funds continue to pay the same dividend yield, with the same lease contracts, and many of them manage to readjust for inflation. Some of them are still under negotiation, but the real asset is there”, says the manager.

When the cost to build exceeds FII value

An emblematic case is that of Rochaverá, the two-tower complex that was traded for R$ 1.255 billion in February this year in one of the biggest real estate deals in São Paulo this year. Triple A – as the top-of-the-line properties in this genre are called – in the Marginal Pinheiros/Chucri Zaidan region, was bought by BTG Pactual (SA:), Safra and the private equity manager Kinea.

The price paid per m² was around R$22 thousand – an average between the R$20 and 25 thousand it would cost to build a similar property in the same region, not counting variables such as construction time and any delays in construction work and licenses.

JS Real Estate (SA:), a Safra real estate fund that invests in high-end corporate properties and real estate receivables, took 40% of Rochaverá: 22,000 m² with tenants such as Banco Votorantin, SAP Brasil, LG Electronics and others companies, mostly multinationals. Vacancy is zero.

When the deal was made, with the FII of Safra contributing around R$ 500 million, the value of the share was being traded on the stock exchange at R$ 98.50.

In November, the manager of JS Real Estate made the following comment in the report distributed to investors: “(…) with the market share value of JSRE of R$73.47, an amount per rentable m² of R$12,989 is implicit . In the management’s assessment, this value is 30% to 40% off the replacement cost of commercial properties in the standard and locations of our portfolio”.

This Friday, JSRE11 was being quoted at around R$69 – a drop of 27.28% in 12 months.

“Brick funds are the ones that are being affected the most, you see private transactions going out much more than the value of the REITs. One of the reasons for this is that there is a large evasion, many people who were over allocated in REITs because interest rates were too low are now migrating, even at a loss, to other assets because of the higher Selic”, diagnoses José Vítor Freitas, Analyst of the REITs market at Toro Investimentos.

Among the classes of REITs, paper funds – whose portfolio is composed of shares of other REITs and real estate receivables – are performing a little better than brick funds because they are based on securities backed by CDI or inflation plus interest.

In the case of brick funds, assets such as shopping malls and corporate slabs, which were the activities most affected since the measures to contain the advance of Covid-19, are managing to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of rent negotiation and dividend recovery yield. But macroeconomic conditions have made the value of quotas fall – a diagnosis similar to that of the director of FIIs at Rio Bravo.

“Reality has shown that everyone will not be working in a home office forever”, he declared.

What lays ahead

In the market, a change in the short-term macroeconomic environment is seen as an unlikely scenario. In the latest report, economists consulted by the Central Bank expect inflation measured by the to reach 10.12%, above the 9.77% expected in last week’s report. According to the survey released on Monday (22), the expectation is that it will grow 4.8% this year, down from 4.88% last week. For 2022, the expectation is for a GDP increase of 0.7% and inflation of 4.96%.

“If inflation and the CDI continue to rise, investors will continue to demand a higher premium and this may continue to affect asset prices in general, but this also opens up good opportunities because, at the end of the day, it is the quality of the assets that counts , location, the quality of the building”, says Alessandro Vedrossi, partner responsible for the real estate area of ​​Valora, a manager that has three FIIs of receivables.

In addition to the situation of the country’s accounts and inflation, next year should have additional volatility due to the electoral dispute, today polarized by the leader in the polls, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), and president Jair Bolsonaro (without party), which will run for re-election. Former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos), former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) and the toucan candidacy of São Paulo governor João Doria are aiming for the third way post.

“Recovery will not come overnight, but nobody escapes the real estate cycle, which has warmer and less heated periods. For those who think about the long term, acquisitions now will allow for a very attractive yield on cost in the future”, projects Freitas, from Toro.

“2022 will be a difficult year, but the real asset is there and companies will continue to pay the rent,” said Scal, from Rio Bravo.

See more in Bloomberg Línea Brasil