Where to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United for the Premier League

This Sunday, November 28, 2021, another live football match will take place between Chelsea and Manchester United for the Premier League, the game will take place this afternoon, starting at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Find out here everything there is to know about this match, as well as: information about this game, lineups and how to watch this exciting duel on TV and online.

Where to watch?

This time with Manchester United playing away from home. The transmission will be carried out by the Star+ and ESPN Brazil, among others that follow the game in real time, minute by minute.

Both teams (Chelsea and Manchester United) already have their probable lineups.

In addition to being informed of how to watch on TV and online the duel between Chelsea vs Manchester United, also stay on top of all the Brasileirão games and competitions around the world by seeing the list of today’s games here at CenárioMT.

Factsheet – Chelsea vs Manchester United

Match Chelsea vs Manchester United Scoreboard 0x0 Date / Time 11/28/2021 at 1:30 pm Streaming ESPN Brazil, Star+ Objective 13th round of the English Championship Stadium Stamford Bridge Local England-England Chelsea lineup Thiago Silva, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mendy, Chalobah, James, Alonso, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Rudiger. Manchester United lineup Lindelof, Bailly, Bruno Fernandes, De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, McTominay, Sancho, Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Telles. Modality English Championship Progress Finished

Exclusive content produced by CenárioMT in the Live Football category, access for more quality content.

Exclusive and quality news is on ScenarioMT, see our Live Football category and stay updated.

Find out what the main football matches are today all over the world. Check the times and schedule to watch.

Related