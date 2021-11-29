Which credit cards provide the most benefits for shopping online?

Credit cards tend to bring many benefits to their users, and for many different reasons. After all, it has the same function as money, it is accepted for any purchase amount, provides installments and does not bring the same risks involved when carrying cash.

Furthermore, the credit card offers conveniences that money cannot offer. Not to mention the benefit programs, in which when the user makes purchases with their credit card, they accumulate points that can be converted into products, services, discounts, and even have part of the amount spent returned.

Discover credit cards with more advantages

Despite these benefits, experts in personal finance spend a lot of energy trying to stop us from using the cards, and with good reason. Many abuse them and end up in debt.

But, contrary to popular belief, if you know how to use the card responsibly, you can enjoy many more advantages than you think. We separate the credit cards that offer the best benefits for you, see:

Inter card cashback

Inter card customers can have up to 1.5% cashback, and with the Inter Pass subscription, they still enjoy up to 100% cashback on shipping, 0.25% more cashback on credit card bills, 20% of cashback in the subscription of DuoGourmet, Invest Pro and in the contracting of a series of insurances.

To take advantage of Inter’s cashback, just follow the steps below:

Select the store you want;

Click on “Go to store”;

Complete your purchase on the store’s website;

Receive cashback directly to your account.

But beware: At Inter, it drops in 30 days. In other banks, from 45 to 120 days.

Mastercard Benefits

The Mastercard banner has the Mastercard Surprise promotion, with it any purchase is worth points. One purchase, one point. At the site do Surpreenda, you will find several stores, with several products that can be purchased and even take another one, for free. Just exchange your points before purchasing.

To take advantage of it, it is necessary to perform the registration.

Pampering Next

Next bank offers cashback on credit and debit purchases at partner establishments. There are more than 90 partner stores that offer advantages to users of this card.

To enjoy it is simple:

Open the app from next > Mimos > Cashback

Click on the “Go to Cashback” button

Select the chosen store on our website so that the institution can automatically track the purchase, guaranteeing part of your money back.

Then just close the purchase with your credit card, for part of your money to return* to your account next!

Above all, fintech points out that “the cashback is transferred at the end of the purchase cycle, which takes around 60 (sixty) days. This is a service provided by the company Cuponeria, a partner of next”.

C6 Bank Atoms Program

The Átomos scoring program belongs to C6 Bank, where users accumulate points according to their purchases with credit card, debit card, pix key registration and salary portability, the difference is that the points do not expire in it.

Consumers can redeem their points by paying for products at the C6 Store, redeeming them as cashback, and deducting the value of the points from their card bill.

