WHO calls for moderation on restrictions on travelers from Africa – News

The WHO (World Health Organization) issued a statement this Sunday (28) in which it asks for moderation in the application of restrictions to travelers from Africa.

The recommendation comes days after a series of governments, including Brazil, banned the entry of people from countries in the south of the African continent due to the emergency of the Ômicron coronavirus variant of concern.

“Travel restrictions may play a slight role in reducing the spread of Covid-19, but they pose a major burden to lives and livelihoods. If restrictions are implemented, they must not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive and must be scientifically based. , in accordance with the International Health Regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by more than 190 nations,” the organization said in a statement.

Travelers who have been in the last 14 days in ten African countries they are prohibited from entering Brazil from this Monday (29), even if they have made a connection in another location.

Banned countries are: South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

WHO also praised “the speed and transparency of the governments of South Africa and Botswana in informing the world about the new variant”.

The first cases detected in South Africa had samples sequenced and notification was made to WHO in less than ten days.

“The flight ban has been imposed on southern African countries, but so far only two have detected the new variant. Meanwhile, countries in other regions have reported cases of Ômicron,” the organization points out.

In addition to South Africa and Botswana, Ômicron has also been detected in Germany, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy, United Kingdom and Czech Republic.

The cases from these countries were related to individuals who had returned from a trip from Africa.

The situation is the same as in a suspected case in Brazil. One Brazilian who returned from South Africa and was diagnosed with Covid-19 is in isolation while his PCR test sample is subjected to genetic analysis.

According to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), the passenger disembarked on Saturday (27) from an Ethiopian Airlines flight, coming from Addis Ababa, at the international airport of São Paulo.