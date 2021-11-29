WHO calls for vaccines and warns that omicron represents “very high” global risk – 11/29/2021

The omicron variant represents a “very high” global risk and could spread across the territories of different continents at an accelerated rate. The alert was made by the WHO (World Health Organization), in a document sent to governments, asking for more attention to be given to preventing a new phase of the health crisis from getting out of control. The organization also called for doses to be distributed to the poorest countries and that the mutation is proof that the pandemic will only be controlled when it is stopped everywhere.

According to the entity, in some places, the covid-19 virus mutation could have “serious consequences”. Last week, the South African government alerted the agency to the identification of the new mutation in the covid-19 virus. And, as a result, governments in various regions of the world started to put barriers to several African countries, a gesture that was criticized by the WHO.

For the agency, however, the time is for attention. “The omicron has an unprecedented number of peak mutations, some of which are of concern for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic,” said WHO. “The overall overall risk related to the new omicron strain of concern is rated very high.”

“Preliminary evidence suggests that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other variants of concern,” it says.

“Depending on these characteristics, if another large outbreak of covid-19 occurs driven by the omicron, the consequences could be severe. Increasing cases, regardless of a change in severity, can place overwhelming demands on health systems and can lead to increased morbidity and mortality. The impact on vulnerable populations would be substantial, particularly in countries with low vaccination coverage,” warns WHO to governments.

According to the agency, some of the mutations are “worrying and may be associated with the potential for immune flight and increased transmissibility.” “However, there are still considerable uncertainties,” he admits.

“Given the mutations that may confer immunological leakage potential and possibly transmissibility advantage, the probability of potential propagation of the omicron at the global level is high”, he warns.

“Depending on these characteristics, there may be future outbreaks, which can have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors, including where the outbreaks may occur. The overall overall risk related to the new mutation is rated very high ».

accelerate vaccination

The agency admits that there is a race among scientists to try to understand the risks generated by the new strain, identified on the African continent. But the WHO does not make any recommendation for a suspension of flights with the region.

The main recommendation is for countries to accelerate vaccination of high priority groups, in addition to strengthening health systems.

For the agency, governments must “accelerate vaccination coverage as quickly as possible, especially among populations designated as high priority that remain unvaccinated or are not yet fully vaccinated.”

Nor is there yet any evidence on the variant’s impact on the ability of vaccines to protect populations. Data is expected in the coming weeks. While the risk exists of an impact on protection, WHO insists that vaccination would offer some form of safety.

“Covid-19 cases and infections in vaccinated persons are expected, albeit in a small and predictable proportion,” warned the WHO technical report.

Tedros asks for vaccines and says that “the world lives a cycle of panic and neglect”

The director general of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, in a speech this Monday morning in Geneva at the World Health Assembly, insisted on warning about the risks faced by the pandemic.

“We are entering the third year of the most acute health crisis in a hundred years and with a world that remains in tension,” warned the head of the agency, who points out that a new wave of contamination is real.

“Although we have seen a drop in cases in some regions, what we have learned is that no country is safe until we are all safe,” he said.

“Ômicro shows how dangerous and precarious our situation is,” he warned. For him, the variant is a message that the pandemic is not over.

“We are living in a cycle of panic and neglect,” he said. “Gains can be undone and our task is to end the pandemic,” he insisted.

For him, the crisis cannot be overcome without solving the vaccine deficit in the poorest countries. According to Tedros, 8 billion vaccines have already been administered, in the biggest immunization campaign in history.

But, according to him, the poorest countries were “trampled” in the rush for doses. Today, 80% of vaccines are with the G20 countries, while the poorest received only 0.6 of the vaccines.

Tedros insists that the distribution of vaccines is not charitable. But it would be in everyone’s interest. “We’re all in this together,” he said. The greater the failure to access vaccines, the greater the risk of mutations.

For him, governments must commit to guaranteeing vaccines for 40% of the population of each country by the end of the year. But, according to WHO, 103 countries do not reach that rate.

Tedros also criticized the fact that while rich countries vaccinate their children, only 25% of nurses and doctors in poorer countries are protected. “This is unacceptable,” he said.