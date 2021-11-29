WHO criticizes indiscriminate closure of borders against Africans – 11/28/2021

The WHO (World Health Organization) criticizes the selective closing of borders to African countries and calls on rich countries and the international community to help the region in the face of the omicron variant. For the agency, governments need to follow science when adopting restrictive measures.

The request comes after African countries became the target of barriers by Europe, the USA and dozens of governments around the world. The measures were implemented after the South Africans informed the WHO of the existence of the new mutation in the covid-19 virus.

The proliferation of barriers, however, has left African countries indignant, claiming they are being punished for being transparent. This Sunday they won the support of WHO.

“Travel restrictions may play a role in reducing the spread of covid-19, but they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods,” the WHO Africa office said in a statement.

“If restrictions are implemented, they must not be unnecessarily invasive or intrusive, and must be scientifically based, in accordance with the International Health Regulations, which is a legally binding instrument of international law recognized by more than 190 nations,” he argued.

WHO also praised the South Africans’ action in informing the world about the new variant. “The speed and transparency of the governments of South Africa and Botswana in informing the world about the new variant is to be commended. WHO stands with African countries who have had the courage to courageously share public health information that saves lives, helping to protect the world against the spread of covid-19,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “I ask all countries to respect their legal obligations and implement scientifically based public health actions,” he said.

For him, it is essential that countries that are being transparent with their data are supported. “While investigations into the variant continue, WHO recommends that countries take a risk-based and scientific approach and implement measures that could limit its possible spread,” he said.

The organization emphasizes that, despite the flight bans having been imposed on southern African countries, “so far only two have detected the new variant”. “Meanwhile, countries in other regions have reported cases of omicron”, highlights the WHO.

“With the variant now detected in various regions of the world, the implementation of travel bans aimed at Africa attacks global solidarity,” the agency said.