WHO declares Ômicron variant poses very high global risk – News

The WHO (World Health Organization) declared, on Monday (29), that the global risk related to the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus is “very high”, given the possibilities that the strain escapes the protection of available vaccines and has “advantages” in transferability.

“Depending on these characteristics, it is possible that there will be future outbreaks of Covid-19, which can have serious consequences, depending on a number of factors, including the places where these peaks can occur”, explained the entity, in a technical report.

The WHO noted that the strain, characterized as a “concern variant” on Friday, has up to 36 mutations in protein S (“spike” or spike), used by the virus as a vehicle for binding to human cells.

According to the organization, this feature is “worrying” because it has the potential to reduce the effectiveness of immunization agents. However, there are still uncertainties regarding the effectiveness of the vaccines, the level of transmissibility of the variant and its ability to cause severe cases of Covid-19.

WHO urges the international community to accelerate the vaccination campaign, especially among the most vulnerable groups, and to prepare health systems.

“The use of a mask, physical distance, ventilation of the internal space, crowd prevention and hand hygiene remain fundamental to reduce the transmission of Sars-CoV-2, even with the emergence of the Ômicron variant”, reiterates the WHO .

