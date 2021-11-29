Who gained and lost followers in A Fazenda 2021

Gui Araújo was eliminated from Fazenda 2021 and, as of this week, only ten famous people continue in the dispute for R$ 1.5 million. With the end of another week, it’s time to assess the popularity of pedestrians and check the updated list of the 2021 Farm participants who gained the most followers on social networks throughout the week, between the 19th and 26th of November.

Who gained the most followers at Farm 2021?

Repeating the success of previous weeks, Rich Melquiades it was the Fazenda 2021 participant that gained the most followers on social media. On Instagram, the pawn attracted more than 152,000 new fans, a number that was more than enough to put him at the top of the rankings for the week.

This time, the participant’s success came amidst his tenure as the farmer and the various frictions with Dayane Mello and MC Gui. Since the reality’s debut in September, Rico has gained more than 2 million followers on the network and established itself as the most popular name in total fan gain. According to data from Crowdtangle, there was no week in which Rico lost followers.

The second place in the ranking of pedestrians who gained the most followers this week is occupied by Aline Mineiro. The girl, who was the one who told Rico and other participants that it was Dayane who tore his coat with a knife, attracted nearly 60,000 new fans. This is the second week in a row that Aline appears as the runner-up in followers growth among Farm 2021 participants.

Marina Ferrari is who completes the top 3 this week. The profile of the influencer on the network, which boasts more than 4.4 million followers, registered the growth of more than 53 thousand new fans.

See the complete ranking of follower growth among Farm 2021 participants:

01: Rico Melquiades + 152.6 thousand new followers | total of 2.8 million followers

02: Aline Mineiro + 59.7 thousand new followers | total of 2.9 million

03: Marina Ferrari + 53.6 thousand new followers | total of 4.4 million

04: Solange Gomes + 48.2 thousand new followers | total of 582 thousand

05: Mileide Mihaile + 48 thousand new followers | 4.4 million total

06: Arcrebian + 36.4 thousand new followers | total of 6.1 million

07: Dynho Alves + 9,100 new followers | total of 9.4 million

08: MC Gui + 1.8 thousand new followers | total of 7.9 million

09: Dayane Mello +1.7 thousand new followers | total of 1.2 million

10: Sthe Matos – 61.5 thousand followers at Fazenda 2021 | 9 million total followers

Sthe Matos lost 61,500 followers on Instagram

As it’s not all flowers, this week Sthe Matos was the only participant in Fazenda 2021 who lost followers. The influencer, who has caused controversy outside the program due to her closeness with Dynho, registered a drop of more than 61,500 followers.

This isn’t the first time Sthe has lost followers while confined to Farm 2021, but it’s the week with the biggest drop in fan base.

Despite being the only participant that registered negative growth for the week, Sthe is not isolated in a not very pleasant situation: both Dayane and MC Gui had very small growth and almost joined Sthe in the loss ranking.

Which of them is the participant who deserves to win the program after Gui Araújo leaves? Vote in the DCI 2021 Farm poll and give your opinion.