Who is (and what he did) coach Gallardo, dream of the fans of Fla

Marcelo Daniel Gallardo has always personified Argentina’s best football. Extremely precise and brave in his time as a point guard (he was the ace in jersey 10), he became the coach of recent years in South America and a true fetish of Flamengo fans, who have mobilized on social media since Saturday night (27) asking your hiring.

Gallardo’s secret? Putting into practice another quality much appreciated by neighbors: a tactical ability that establishes a before and after in the history of South American football.

To talk about Gallardo in Buenos Aires is to find two very clear scenarios. The first is the general admiration of even the most fervent opponents, who recognize the brilliance of his career without ever belittling any rival.

Another aspect is the commotion never aroused by a technician in the neighboring country. Neither Carlos Bianchi, in the multi-champion Boca, nor the former coaches of Estudiantes and Independiente reached the status of symbol that Gallardo represents for River.

The cult of Gallardo was closely followed in Argentina and became the theme of an extensive UOL Esporte special, which can be read here.

One of the great admirers of the Argentine is the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, two-time champion of the Libertadores with Palmeiras. “I told him I would win the Cup to dedicate it. If I’m a better coach today, I owe Gallardo too,” said commander alviverde after eliminating River in the 2020 semifinals.

your situation on the river

Núñez’s club fans are now dealing with the anxiety awaiting the long-awaited response in the country: and Marcelo Gallardo, will he stay in the team for the eighth year or leave River?

Marcelo Gallardo celebrates Argentine title with son Benjamín Image: TV Playback

Last Thursday (25), River crushed Racing by 4-0 and won its 36th professional Argentine title. And the ball in the definition of the championship was a replica of the general campaign. The conquest came three rounds in advance and saw an embarrassing difference in points for Boca Juniors, the arch-rivals and the usual metrics. Fifth on the table, the club xeneize was 16 points behind.

Gallardo’s contract with River ends next month. For this reason, the Argentine’s celebration had an enormous air of farewell, with Marcelo making the Olympic lap holding his two-year-old son Benjamín in his lap and saying that he deserved to take a break, almost asking the fans for permission to finish his cycle. seven and a half years ahead of the club.

Coveted by the Uruguay team, which showed optimism in its contraction, the coach has already turned down several proposals from European football to stay at River during all these seasons.

13 Gallardo titles in 7 years of River