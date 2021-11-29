WHO: Omicron poses high risk, but there are doubts about the potential for harm the variant could cause | World

The omicron variant of the coronavirus represents a very high risk for the planet, warned this Monday (29) the World Health Organization (WHO). The organization also stated that there are many doubts about the variant, especially about the real danger it represents.

“So far there has been no record of any death associated with the omicron variant,” the WHO said in a technical document, which also provides advice to authorities to try to halt its progress.

“Given the mutations that could confer the ability to escape an immune response and give it an advantage in terms of transmissibility, the probability that the omicron will propagate around the world is high”, the organization says. WHO increased the list of countries in which the variant was detected after the first cases in southern Africa in November.

“Due to the characteristics, there may be future peaks of Covid-19, which could have severe consequences,” said WHO.

The unknowns about the variant are numerous, says the WHO, however: the level of contagion, and whether this is inherent in the mutations found or in the fact that the variant escapes the immune response; the level of protection of existing anti-covid vaccines and the severity of the disease, that is, whether the variant causes more severe symptoms.

G7 will hold a meeting on the variant

The health ministers of the G7 countries meet urgently in London, this Monday (29), to try to stop the spread of omicron. Contagion by the new variant continues to progress around the world, causing increasing concern and several countries have decided to impose new measures to contain the epidemic.

Japan decided to close its territory to all foreign visitors. Three weeks after easing some restrictions to allow entry for business travelers and students, Tokyo “will ban all entry by foreign people” as of Tuesday (30), Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Japanese returning from nine states and countries in southern Africa, where infections with the new variant were first identified, will have to undergo “strict isolation measures, according to the risks”.

Cases linked to the new strain have already been detected in the G7 countries, a situation that led the health ministers of France, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom to call an “emergency meeting” “to discuss the evolution of the omicron variant situation”.

In France, detection of the new variant is “very likely a matter of hours,” Health Minister Olivier Véran said on Sunday. Eight possible cases of omicron contamination in the country have been detected and are being monitored, according to French authorities.