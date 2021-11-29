WHO: omicron variant may increase chance of reinfection – 11/28/2021

In a statement issued on Sunday, the WHO (World Health Organization) points out that studies suggest that the new strain of the covid-19 virus, called omicron, could increase the chance of a person who has already been infected to be infected again .

The WHO alert, however, reveals that scientists and entities are diving to even try to understand the impacts of the new variant, which led governments around the world to block flights from southern Africa.

“Researchers in South Africa and around the world are conducting studies to better understand many aspects of the omicron and will continue to share the results of these studies as they become available,” it says.

“Preliminary evidence suggests that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with omicron (ie, people who have already had covid-19 could be more easily reinfected with omicron) compared to other variants of concern, but information is limited “, it says. “More information about this will be available in the coming days and weeks,” explains the agency.

The world is still unaware of the risks of a new strain

The statement, however, makes it clear that the world is still in a race to try to understand the risk that the new strain represents.

As for the effectiveness of vaccines, the organization says it “is working with technical partners to understand the potential impact of this variant on our existing countermeasures, including vaccines.”

“Vaccines remain critical for reducing serious illness and death, including against the dominant circulating virus, delta. Current vaccines remain effective against serious disease and death,” he says.

The WHO still insists on the ability of PCR tests to be “widely used” and “continue to detect infection, including omicron infection. rapid detection of antigens,” explains WHO.

Regarding the effectiveness of current treatments, the agency finds that “corticosteroids and IL6 Receptor Blockers will still be effective in treating patients with severe COVID-19.”

“Other treatments will be evaluated to see if they are still as effective, given the changes in parts of the virus in the omicron variant,” he points out.

Transferability

Although governments have multiplied control measures, mainly against African regions, the WHO points out that “it is still unclear whether “omicron is more transmissible compared to other variants, including delta”.

“The number of people testing positive has increased in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiological studies are underway to understand whether it is because of the omicron or other factors,” he says.

It is also not clear whether the variant is more severe. “It is still unclear whether omicron infection causes more serious illnesses compared to infections with other variants, including delta,” says the WHO.

“Preliminary data suggest that there are rising rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to an increase in the overall number of people infected, rather than being the result of a specific omicron infection,” the agency said.

“Currently, there is no information to suggest that the symptoms associated with omicrons are different from those of other variants”, he says.

“The infections initially reported were among university studies – young individuals who tend to have milder disease – but understanding the level of severity of the omicron variant will take days to several weeks,” the agency admits. WHO, however, insists that all variants, including the delta variant which is dominant throughout the world, can cause serious illness or death, particularly for the most vulnerable people, and therefore prevention is always paramount.

race for dice

The WHO, in its update on the virus, indicates that there is a race for data and that it is coordinating with a large number of researchers around the world to better understand the omicron. The work is focused on assessments of transmissibility, severity of infection, performance of vaccines and diagnostic tests, and effectiveness of treatments.

Meanwhile, the agency urges countries to contribute to the collection and sharing of data from hospitalized patients, with the goal of quickly describing clinical characteristics and patient outcomes.

Recommended actions for countries

For now, WHO recommends that countries step up surveillance and case sequencing and commit to sharing genome sequences.

“Countries should continue to implement effective public health measures to reduce COVID-19 circulation overall, using a risk analysis and science-based approach,” he urges. “They must increase some public health and medical capacities to manage an increase in cases,” he insists.

But the agency insists that the new stage of the crisis shows that it is “of vital importance that inequalities in access to COVID-19 vaccines are urgently addressed to ensure that vulnerable groups everywhere, including health workers and the elderly, receive its first and second doses, together with equitable access to treatment and diagnosis”.

As for individuals, the WHO insists on the need to maintain a physical distance of at least 1 meter from others, use a well-fitting mask, open windows to improve ventilation, avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces; keep your hands clean and coughing or sneezing into an elbow or folded tissue.

WHO also calls for everyone to get vaccinated.