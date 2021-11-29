WHO: omicron variant represents “very high” global risk – 11/29/2021

The omicron variant represents a “very high” global risk and could spread across the territories of different continents at an accelerated rate. The alert was made by the WHO (World Health Organization), in a document sent to governments, asking for more attention to be given to preventing a new phase of the health crisis from getting out of control.

According to the entity, in some places, the covid-19 virus mutation could have “serious consequences”. Last week, the South African government alerted the agency to the identification of the new mutation in the covid-19 virus. And, as a result, governments in various regions of the world started to put barriers to several African countries, a gesture that was criticized by the WHO.

For the agency, however, the time is for attention. “The omicron has an unprecedented number of peak mutations, some of which are of concern for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic,” said WHO. “The overall overall risk related to the new omicron strain of concern is rated very high.”

“Preliminary evidence suggests that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other variants of concern,” it says.

“Depending on these characteristics, if another large outbreak of covid-19 occurs driven by the omicron, the consequences could be severe. Increasing cases, regardless of a change in severity, can place overwhelming demands on health systems and can lead to increased morbidity and mortality. The impact on vulnerable populations would be substantial, particularly in countries with low vaccination coverage,” warns WHO to governments.

According to the agency, some of the mutations are “worrying and may be associated with the potential for immune flight and increased transmissibility.” “However, there are still considerable uncertainties,” he admits.

“Given the mutations that may confer immunological leakage potential and possibly transmissibility advantage, the probability of potential propagation of the omicron at the global level is high”, he warns.

“Depending on these characteristics, there may be future outbreaks, which can have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors, including where the outbreaks may occur. The overall overall risk related to the new mutation is rated very high ».

accelerate vaccination

The agency admits that there is a race among scientists to try to understand the risks generated by the new strain, identified on the African continent. But the WHO does not make any recommendation for a suspension of flights with the region.

The main recommendation is for countries to accelerate vaccination of high priority groups, in addition to strengthening health systems.

For the agency, governments must “accelerate vaccination coverage as quickly as possible, especially among populations designated as high priority that remain unvaccinated or are not yet fully vaccinated.”

Nor is there yet any evidence on the variant’s impact on the ability of vaccines to protect populations. Data is expected in the coming weeks. While the risk exists of an impact on protection, WHO insists that vaccination would offer some form of safety.

“Covid-19 cases and infections in vaccinated persons are expected, albeit in a small and predictable proportion,” warned the WHO technical report.