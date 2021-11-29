WHO reiterates its call for borders to remain open after the emergence of omicron

The new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, continues to spread around the world. Identified in South Africa last Thursday, many countries reacted by closing their borders with southern African nations. On Sunday, WHO reiterated its call “for borders to remain open” and said it was “on the side of African countries” in a statement.

“We are in a race against the clock” to stop the new variant, admitted on Sunday the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. In the Netherlands, health authorities announced on Sunday that 13 passengers from South Africa who tested positive for Covid-19 upon arriving in Amsterdam on Friday are carriers of the omicron variant. And there may be more cases, since, in total, 61 positive cases for the coronavirus were detected.

Israel, where a case of a traveler from Malawi was confirmed, decided to ban foreigners from entering the country as of this Sunday, and to force its vaccinated citizens who returned from their trip to undergo a PCR test and undergo a three-day quarantine ( seven if not vaccinated). The decision comes within a month of the reopening of the country’s borders (on November 1st) and eight days before the Jewish jesta of Hanukkah.

Denmark announced this Sunday two cases of infected with the new strain in passengers coming from South Africa. Two cases were also reported in Australia, in two vaccinated passengers returning from southern Africa and arriving in Sydney on the same day as the border closure with nine countries in the south of the African continent. Twelve passengers on the same flight are quarantined.

Australia recently lifted a ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling abroad without authorization. The omicron variant has also been detected in Botswana, Hong Kong and several European countries (Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Czech Republic).

new restrictions

The new B.1.1.529 variant of Covid-19 poses a “high to very high” risk for Europe, according to the European Union Health Agency. The continent was already facing an increase in cases long before the appearance of omicron, which led it to re-establish sanitary restrictions, triggering violent demonstrations last weekend in the Netherlands and the French Antilles.

In Austria, tens of thousands of people demonstrated this weekend against the obligation to get vaccinated. This Sunday, the Swiss voted for the law that allows the introduction of the covid passport in the country, in the midst of the fifth wave of the pandemic and after a tense election campaign. New restrictions will come into effect on Tuesday in the UK, such as the return to the use of masks and the tightening of access to the country.

Other countries are announcing the suspension of flights from countries in southern Africa where the variant is present, such as South Africa, Mozambique, Essuatini (or Swalizândia), Angola, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana.

Angola, on the UK red list, this Sunday became the first country in southern Africa to suspend its flights in the region. Philippines, for its part, announced the cancellation of flights from areas where the variant has been detected.

Saudi Arabia extended the list of countries with which it suspends flights to 14. Kuwait and Qatar (an important air connection hub) also announced restrictions with nine and five African countries, respectively. A South African doctor, who has seen nearly 30 patients with Covid-19 infected with the new omicron variant, says they have only “mild symptoms” and that for now they are passing through their recovery period without the need for hospitalization.

“Transparency”

In the United States, which also opened its borders to the world in early November, the arrival of travelers from eight countries in southern Africa is prohibited. On Saturday, Washington praised South Africa for “transparency in sharing this information” after the country felt “punished” for announcing the detection of the “omicron”. An unveiled allusion by the United States to China’s initial management of the pandemic.

Vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax have all expressed confidence in their ability to fight this new strain. About 54% of the world’s population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine; just 5.6% in low-income countries, according to the Our World in Data page.





In South Africa, only 23.8% of the population has a complete vaccination schedule. The new variant has raised concerns about the global economic recovery. Friday was a dismal day for stock indices on the stock exchange and the price of oil.