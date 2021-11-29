WHO sees ‘very high’ global risk of Ômicron variant and G7 calls emergency meeting

The organization warned that, as a result of the 50 mutations of the strain, there is the possibility of a new outbreak of Covid-19, which could generate ‘serious consequences’ for the affected areas

EFE/EPA/FABRICE COFFRINI Despite the concern, there is still insufficient evidence on the degree of transmissibility of Ômicron



The probability of spread of the variant micron at the global level is high, said the World Health Organization (WHO) this Monday morning, 29. The WHO also warned that, as a result of the 50 mutations present in the variant, there is the possibility of a new outbreak of Covid-19, which can generate “serious consequences” for places hit by the new wave. “Depending on these characteristics [da variante], there may be future outbreaks of Covid-19, which can have serious consequences, depending on a number of factors, including where outbreaks may occur. The overall global risk related to the new Ômicron concern variant is assessed as very high”, said the organization in a statement.

“It is a highly divergent variant with a high number of mutations, some of which are of concern and may be associated with potential immune escape and increased transmissibility,” explained WHO. Despite the concern, there is still not enough evidence about the level of Ômicron contagion, the risk of reinfection and the possibility of escaping the protection generated by the vaccines. The severity of the disease caused by this variant is also unknown. “Studies are ongoing to assess the transmissibility, severity and risk of reinfection of Ômicron. Additional research is needed to understand the effectiveness of vaccines WHO will communicate new findings to Member States and the public as this information becomes available,” the organization added.

G7 calls an emergency meeting to discuss measures against new variant

The UK convened an emergency meeting of the G7 to discuss measures to contain the spread of Ômicron. The meeting between the seven largest economies in the world is scheduled to take place this Monday. The ministers of Health from the Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and U.S. The government of Japan announced that this Monday it will resume its ban on the entry of new foreign residents into the country. The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, decreed the return of the mandatory use of masks in commercial establishments and public transport, in addition to carrying out detection tests for travelers.