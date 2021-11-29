WHO warns that micron variant poses very high risk to the world – International

(photo: Mohd RASFAN / AFP)

The new micron variant of the coronavirus represents a “very high risk” for the planet, warned on Monday (29/11) the World Health Organization (WHO), in parallel with the increase in the number of countries in which it was detected, a situation which prompted the G7 to convene an emergency meeting. “Given the mutations that could confer the ability to escape an immune response, and give it an advantage in terms of transmissibility, the probability that the micron will spread around the world is high” , said the organization, while emphasizing that so far no deaths have been associated with the mutation.

“Depending on the characteristics, there may be future spikes in covid-19, which could have severe consequences,” added the WHO in a technical document, which also provides advice to the authorities to try to halt its progress. At the moment, there are still many doubts about the virulence and transmissibility of the variant.

The micron was first identified last week in South Africa.

The country of Africa has registered a rapid increase in infections in recent weeks: on Sunday there were 2,800 new cases, against 500 in the previous week. Almost 75% of infections recorded in the last few days were caused by the new variant.

“Although micron is no longer clinically dangerous and the first signs are not yet alarming, we will likely see an increase in cases due to the speed of transmission,” said South African epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim, who predicts the country will reach 10,000 new cases Coronavirus diaries through the weekend.

Several countries have already detected cases linked to this variant, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands and Israel. And the list increased this Monday, with the announcement of contagions in Portugal, Austria and Scotland.

G7 meeting

This Monday (29/11), the Health Ministers of the G7 (France, United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom) will meet “to discuss the evolution of the situation regarding microns”, in a meeting organized on an urgent basis in London, which has the temporary presidency of the G7.

“We know we are in a race against time,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, before noting that vaccine manufacturers need “two to three weeks” to assess whether existing vaccines are still effective against the new variant.

US government advisor for the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, said he continues “to believe that existing vaccines should provide a degree of protection against severe cases of covid.”

Covid-19 has already caused 5.2 million deaths worldwide since its detection in China in December 2019, according to the balance established by the AFP.

The announcement of the detection of the new variant caused a panic and within hours many countries, including the United States, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, adopted restrictions on visitors from South Africa.

These measures were considered a “punishment” by the South African authorities.

“It is totally regrettable, unhappy and even sad that even African countries have adopted travel restrictions,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Clayson Monyela.

In Africa, Angola, Mauritius, Rwanda and Seychelles interrupted flights from South Africa. The country fears consequences for its economy and, in particular, tourism.

On Monday, Japan announced the closing of its borders to foreign visitors, just three weeks after relaxing some restrictions. Israel, with a confirmed case of the new variant in the country, has also banned foreign nationals from entering its territory.

And in Australia, the government has suspended plans to reopen the borders for certain workers and students.

“With the micron variant detected in various regions of the world, the application of travel restrictions to Africa is a global solidarity attack,” said WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti.

mild symptoms

A few days after the announcement by South African scientists of the discovery of the new variant, which has more mutations than previously detected of the coronavirus, the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome obtained the first “image” of the micron and confirmed that it does have more mutations. that the delta, but this does not mean that it is more dangerous, according to the researchers.

Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association stated that AFP has seen 30 patients in the past 10 days who have tested positive for covid-19 and have recovered without the need for hospitalization. The main symptom was tiredness.

Several countries have tightened restrictions, including the return to confinement, such as Austria and the Netherlands, where protests have taken place, including some that have ended in violent clashes.

In the UK, new health rules will come into force on Tuesday, including the use of masks in commercial establishments and public transport, as well as restrictions for passengers arriving from abroad.

