who won the fire test and who is in the stall (28)

Dynho was the one who won the Trial of Fire today at Fazenda 2021, in a dispute held this Sunday, November 28, in the reality series of Record. Thanks to the power of the lamp, the chance to interfere in the formation of the next farm, on Tuesday, the 30th, is now in the hands of the pawn. The dispute included Solange and Dayane.

One more definite power. Dynho Alves, ex of MC Mirella, was the one who won the farmer’s test in A Fazenda 2021. Only a few excerpts were shown by PlayPlus, and one of them showed the pedestrians preparing to choose the participants in the fire test.

This week, whoever won the fire test will have to choose two pedestrians who are not in the field. A new vote will decide which of the 2 will become the fourth roceiro. The formation of the farm will not have the famous one left.

Solange and Dayane lost the race and are in the stall. Dynho pulled Marina to the least prestigious place in the house. In addition, one of the 4 will be pulled directly into the field.

At Fazenda 2021, participants are sent to the bay when they lose the right to remain at the headquarters – the main house of the reality show. There, the famous have to deal with several limitations, ranging from food to the use of toilets. For example, a participant in the stall is prohibited from brushing their teeth in the program’s main restrooms. He needs to use the stall bathroom, which is outdoors.

There are two ways to watch A Fazenda 2021, both through PlayPlus, Record’s streaming platform. The first allows you to watch the rural reality show for free, when the program is on air. Anyone who is not close to the TV can access the Record signal through the platform. To watch, it is necessary to register for free.

Fans of the program who want to watch the reality show live 24 hours must have a paid subscription. The value is R$12.90 per month, with the right to the first 14 days free. Those who opt for the paid plan have access to nine exclusive A Fazenda signals, in addition to all Record content available on the platform.

The formation of the roça will take place on Tuesday, 11/30.