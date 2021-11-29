Why the Ômicron variant represents a “very high overall risk”

The first cases of the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus were reported by South African scientists last week and, since then, the strain has spread rapidly around the world. As of the publication of this report, cases have been registered in 16 countries.

This Monday (29/11), the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the new strain of the virus that causes Covid-19 represents a “very high global risk” of outbreaks of infection, which can have serious consequences in some parts of the world.

“Ômicron has an unprecedented number of peak mutations, some of which are of concern for their potential impact on the pandemic’s trajectory,” said WHO after an emergency meeting with health ministers from G7 countries in London to discuss measures capable of containing the transmission of the virus.

Learn how the coronavirus attacks the human body:

Concern variant

Ômicron (B.1.1.529) is classified as a variant of concern because the mutations found in it may have caused changes in the virus’ behavior, both in terms of its propagation capacity and the severity of the disease.

The new strain has more than 50 mutations, 32 of them located in the Spike protein, part that the coronavirus uses to enter human cells and reproduce in the body.

Effectiveness of vaccines

This Monday (29/11), WHO said it works with technical experts to answer the most important question about Ômicron: whether the variant can break the protection provided by vaccines.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca have already started laboratory tests to see if the drugs currently being administered are also effective against Ômicron. On Friday (11/26), Pfizer said it had already been preparing for the possibility of the emergence of new variants and said that, if necessary, it could adjust the formula of its vaccine and distribute the first doses of immunizing agents in up to 100 days.

Moderna, in turn, acknowledged “the combination of mutations poses a significant potential risk for accelerating the decrease in natural and vaccine-induced immunity.”

Symptoms and severity of illness

It is still not possible to define whether infections caused by the new strain cause more severe conditions, compared to infections caused by other variants, including Delta.

South African doctor Angelique Coetzee, the first to alert authorities about the new variant, says she has seen patients with “unusual but mild” symptoms, such as severe fatigue and a rapid pulse. Until then, there had been no cases of loss of smell or taste, as usually happens with other versions of the coronavirus.

“Their symptoms (of the patients in the office) were so different and so mild from those I had treated before,” Coetzee, who chairs the South African Medical Association, told The Guardian newspaper.

WHO highlights that preliminary data suggest that there are rising rates of hospitalization in South Africa. However, they may be related to the increase in the overall number of people infected with the new coronavirus, regardless of the variant with which the case is associated.

Cases around the world

South Africa is currently the epicenter of Omicron cases in the world. Patients infected with the new variant were also identified in countries such as Germany, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Botswana, Canada, Denmark, Scotland, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy and Portugal.

So far, no deaths associated with the new variant have been recorded. On Sunday (28/11), Anvisa reported that a patient coming from Africa tested positive for Covid-19. However, it is not yet known whether the strain that contaminated it was Ômicron.

Transferability

Although Ômicron arrived quickly in countries on five continents, it is still not possible to say that the variant is more transmissible than the others.

Epidemiological studies are underway in South Africa. The research aims to identify whether the significant increase in cases in the country is related to its characteristics or to other factors, such as the low rate of vaccination in the country. It is noteworthy that, to date, only 24% of the South African population has completed the immunization scheme.

“Preliminary data suggest that there are rising rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to an increase in the overall number of people becoming infected, rather than as a result of a specific infection,” said WHO.

reinfection

Early evidence suggests that the risk of a person who has had Covid-19 in the past developing the disease again after being infected with Ômicron appears to be greater, compared to the other concern variants. According to WHO, more information on the subject will be available in the coming days and weeks.