Vagner Mancini after losing to Bahia forwarded Grêmio’s relegation. However, the Grêmio board guarantees that the coach should stay and will be the one who will command Grêmio in the match against São Paulo.

Another Grêmio player is caught crying

Grêmio may not have right-backs for the match against São Paulo

Jael doesn’t like comparison and Grêmio’s twisted calls ungrateful

Grêmio is in a situation of virtual relegation after Vagner Mancini has lost six games in the short time he has been at Grêmio. A defeat for São Paulo can even mathematically guarantee the club’s relegation.

However, for the board it seems that everything is fine. That’s because the UOL Esporte website got in touch with the Grêmio board, which informed that Vagner Mancini will continue in the position, even after losing to Bahia.

Felipão’s numbers in his last spell at Grêmio

Vagner Mancini arrived at Grêmio in October, and has already played 11 matches as the commander of the King of Hearts. That adds up to 6 defeats, 4 wins and 1 draw. In other words, a very poor performance for a team that needed to leave the Z4.

Many hoped that a dismissal of Mancini could give Grêmio a survival, as perhaps by firing the coach, the players would wake up for life and achieve 3 wins in 3 games.

Will Vagner Mancini be fired from Grêmio?

Sometimes when asked about Vagner Mancini, Denis Abrahão has already pointed out that the coach has a contract with Grêmio until 2022, implying that the coach would continue until the end of his contract.

However, everyone knows that’s not how the game works. Romildo Bolzan more recently, when asked about Mancini’s resignation, responded that whoever wins is sure of continuity, which means that the results would define the coach’s future.

What we believe is that Mancini will remain in charge of Grêmio until the club’s destiny is defined. And then he gets fired, for the 2022 project to start.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA