With covid-19, the president of the Czech Republic holds a ceremony inside a ‘cage’

Isabel Bernardes – State of Minas

posted on 11/28/2021 4:44 PM



(credit: Roman VONDROUS / POOL / AFP)

In wheelchairs and with COVID-19, the president of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, appointed Petr Fiala as prime minister of the country this Sunday (28/11). The ceremony, however, was very unusual, as Zeman had to stay in a plastic barrier, away from the other participants.

The ceremony took place at Zeman’s house in Lany Castle (west of Prague) and was broadcast live on television. Look:

Milos Zeman was diagnosed with the infection on Thursday (25/11) and needed treatment, being referred to the Military Hospital in Prague. He was discharged, however, he is still with COVID-19 and transmitting the disease.

Despite this, a structure was set up in the ceremony room and Zeman remained inside while he performed the ceremony. When finished, it was removed by a person equipped, from head to toe.

He had to participate in the moment, as it is the president’s obligation to confirm the Parliament’s nomination, according to the local Constitution.

Milos Zeman said he intends to meet with future ministers before December 13, “to prepare the appointment of the Government from that date”.

The new prime minister has joined his ODS party with two smaller parties to form the Juntos alliance, which took first place in last month’s general elections.

‘Together’ narrowly defeated the ANO movement of billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis and then joined forces with two other center parties: the anti-system Pirate Party and ‘Mayors and Independents’.

The five parties control 108 of the 200 seats in parliament and have decided on the composition of the future government, in addition to a general policy statement.

Fiala, a former political scientist, will face the task of dealing with one of the highest COVID infection rates in the world, including a case of the new omicron variant.