With Covid, Czech president participates in the prime minister’s inauguration in a plastic ‘cage’; watch VIDEO | World

The president of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, participated this Sunday (28) in the inauguration ceremony of the prime minister, Petr Fiala, in a plastic “cage” for being infected with Covid-19.
Zeman received a positive diagnosis for coronavirus on Thursday (25), and was hospitalized. The politician was discharged to participate in the event – but still with the virus, and transmitting.
Petr Fiala was already expected as the new prime minister and was awaiting confirmation of his appointment by the president.
According to the country’s constitution, it is the president’s obligation to confirm the Parliament’s nomination. Weakened, 77-year-old Zeman was also in a wheelchair.
— Photo: Courtesy/Czech Republic Presidency
The ceremony took place at Zeman’s residence in Lany Castle (west of Prague) and was broadcast live on television.
Fiala, a former political scientist, will face the task of dealing with one of the highest Covid-19 infection rates in the world, including a case of the new omicron variant.
Communists out of Parliament for the 1st time
The Czech Republic’s parliamentary elections in October paved the way for center-right and liberal parties to form a government, toppling the current prime minister, tycoon Andrej Babis — the biggest loser of this vote.
The results also imposed a resounding defeat on the communists, traditional in the country since the times of the former Czechoslovakia. For the first time since the Czech Republic’s split from Slovakia in 1993, the group will be left out of Parliament.
Spolu party leader (Together), Petr Fiala celebrates results in the Czech Republic elections this Saturday (9), which could give him the position of prime minister — Photo: Darko Bandic/AP Photo
The achievements of the liberal, pro-European Union parties impose a strong defeat on the populist-inclined Babis government.
Petr Fiala’s party has joined forces with the other liberal, center-left and center-right parties to win 108 seats — in other words, the majority needed to govern the Czech Republic.