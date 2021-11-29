With the new Covid-19 variant, airline stocks and reserves sink

A350-1000 of the British Airways – Image: Anna Zvereva / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in South Africa, called Ômicron, caused the shares of airlines and aircraft manufacturers to fall in the world’s financial markets.

Given the uncertainties generated by the emergence of this new variant of Covid-19, several governments are once again imposing travel restrictions on southern African countries.

According to our partner Aviacionline, countries such as Israel, India and Singapore have started to tighten arrival controls for travelers from nations affected by the Ômicron variant, and airlines such as Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and KLM are modifying their flight itineraries to Africa South due to the health emergency.

“The volume of travel would decline and the industry’s recovery would be delayed until new effective vaccines are developed and applied. On the contrary, if existing vaccines are found to be relatively effective, prospects for world travel should quickly recover.”, said Andrew Lobbenberg, Aviation Analyst at HSBC.

Major European airline groups saw their airline bookings and share values ​​drop sharply: Air France/KLM Group down -9.67%, Lufthansa Group down -12.8%, and IAG (Iberia and British Airways ), -14.2%. From the manufacturer Airbus it fell 11.5% and from Safran, 10.2%. In the United States, the value of American Airlines shares fell by 8.8%, Delta’s fell -8.3% and United’s -9.6%.





Middle Eastern Companies Could Also Be Affected

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that she proposes to establish an “emergency blockade” to stop flights to the European Union arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia.

Middle East air carriers such as Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Emirates are preferred by travelers from the listed countries and may therefore be affected by decisions by the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Faced with this new “wave” of restrictions, IATA Director General Willie Walsh urged governments to “Using the experience of the past two years to move towards a coordinated, data-driven approach that finds safe alternatives to closing borders and quarantines”.

“Governments are responding to the risks of a new variant of the coronavirus in emergency mode, causing fear among travelers”, added Walsh, emphasizing that restrictions are not an adequate long-term solution to variant control.

