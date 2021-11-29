With the trio of Libertadores, ‘era Crefisa’ surpasses Parmalat in titles

The third title of the Libertadores do Palmeiras, won yesterday, after a 2-1 victory over Flamengo, in Montevideo, was Palmeiras’ seventh with the master sponsorship of Crefisa, surpassing the ‘Parmalat era’ in its first six years with the club .

In six seasons since the partnership began, there have been seven achievements. In addition to the last two editions of Libertadores (2020 and 2021), Palmeiras won the Paulistão in 2020, the Copa do Brasil in 2015 and 2020 and the Brasileirão in 2016 and 2018.

With the 2021 Libertadores title, the ‘Crefisa era’ surpasses the number of titles that Parmalat had in its first six years with Palmeiras, when it won six titles between 1991 and 1997, three from São Paulo, two Brasileirões and one Rio- São Paulo.

It is noteworthy that Parmalat sponsored Palmeiras for nine years and, in that period, the average number of trophies won by the club was 1.22 per season, while in the Palmeiras/Crefisa administration the number is 1.16 with three years less.

The ‘advantage’ of the ‘Crefisa era’ in relation to Parmalat is also in the degree of importance of the titles, as Crefisa has two Libertadores in less years of sponsorship and the Italian group only won its only Libertadores in 1999, penultimate year of co-management.

By the way, the achievements that Palmeiras has been having with the partnership with Crefisa may increase even more, since the master sponsorship contract with the company was renewed in August of this year until 2024. The payment of R$ 81 million is the largest ever. a company pays a club throughout South America and can reach up to R$ 120 million with bonuses.

It is also important to point out that Leila Pereira, owner of Crefisa, was elected as the new president of Palmeiras, which can also boost the pace of the club’s achievements.

Check out the titles that Palmeiras won in the ‘Crefisa era’ and Parmalat:

crefisa: Paulista (2020); Brazil Cup (2015 and 2020); Brazilian Championship (2016 and 2018) and Libertadores (2020 and 2021) – average of 1.16 titles per season in seven years of management (in progress and contract in force until 2024)

Parmalat in the first six years (between 1991 and 1997): Paulista (1993, 1994 and 1996); Rio-São Paulo (1993); Brazilian Championship (1993 and 1994)

Parmalat in general (1991-2000): Paulista (1993, 1994 and 1996); Rio-São Paulo (1993 and 2000); Brazil Cup (1998); Champions Cup (2000); Brazilian Championship (1993 and 1994); Mercosur Cup (1998) and Libertadores (1999)