With two from Hulk, Atlético-MG beats Fluminense and could be champion on Tuesday – 11/28/2021

Fluminense tried to pour water on the beer at the Atlético-MG fan’s party, but Alvinegro responded in kind to the chants that “Rooster is the team of change, Rooster is the team of love”, which echoed from the stands during most of the game. With two goals from Hulk, Galo won 2-1, in a comeback, and has the chance to celebrate the title without taking the field on Tuesday.

With this Sunday’s result, in the game valid for the 36th round, Atlético reached 78 points and remains isolated at the top of the table. Fluminense, on the other hand, parked at 51 and ended the streak of two consecutive victories in the competition. Galo will be champion on Tuesday if Flamengo doesn’t win their game against Ceará, at Maracanã, at 20:00 (GMT).

Atlético returns to the field next Thursday (2), against Bahia, at 19:00, in a late game of the 32nd round. Fluminense also takes on Bahia, next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena Fonte Nova.

Game chronology:

Fluminense’s goal came 13 minutes into the first half, when Marlon took a free kick from the left and Manoel headed into the back of the net. At 37, the same Marlon touched the ball with his arm inside the area. Hulk charged and put Rooster back in the game. Diego Costa, head, at 40, almost turned the game around. In the second half, the teams returned with the same team, but with Fluminense well back. In the second half, Galo returned with maximum pressure on the Cariocas, and Hulk scored the goal of the comeback, from free kick, in the 14th minute.

Athletic’s game:

Atlético once again had a trio of attackers with Nacho as a midfield option for the second half. At the beginning of the first stage, Cuca’s team bet more on counterattacks, but without creating clear chances for a goal. From the 30th minute onwards, however, Atlético went under pressure from the crowd, creating the best opportunities, while Fluminense backed off.

Fluminense’s game:

Fluminense had difficulties to create plays with quick exchanges of passes, but started better than Atlético. The team’s main chances were shots from outside the area or on the set piece. So much so that Manoel’s goal came from an infraction on the left side. In the second stage, Marcão’s team had to withstand strong pressure from Atlético and created little to leave Belo Horizonte, at least with a draw.

Who did well: Hulk

Before converting the penalty, Hulk was already one of the most participative players in the offensive sector. The perfect shot put Atlético in the game for good. Not satisfied, it was his goal of the comeback after suffering a foul and charging perfectly with a great goal at Mineirão. The goals also increased the player’s advantage in the fight for artillery. There are 17 goals by the striker alvinegro against 13 by Michael.

Who was bad: Fred

Scorer, a lot is expected from Fred in each Tricolor match. However, the player was marked in the game more by discussions and complaints than by clear plays. He was substituted at 23 of the second half.

Fans give a show apart:

Once again, the Atletica fans were a spectacle in the stands of Gigante da Pampulha. The 59,896 audience played with the team throughout the match. Even behind on the scoreboard, the chants continued to take over the stadium – mainly the traditional “Galo is the team of change, Galo is the team of love”. Before the final whistle, the crowd let out a choked cry of “It’s champion”.

Persona non grata:

With a judicial imbroglio with Atlético for a debt of more than R$23 million, forward Fred was not forgiven by Atlético fans. The player was called a deadbeat while still warming up, he was booed and cursed whenever he touched the ball. After suffering a hard foul by Nathan Silva, the Fluminense striker still argued with Keno and Hulk. As a result, the Laranjeiras forward was responsible for disrupting the referee’s trip to the VAR, revolting the team and Atlético’s bench.

DATASHEET:

Atlético-MG 2×1 Fluminense

Reason: 36th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 11/28/2021

Local: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Schedule: 4 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Marielson Alves Silva (BA)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (BA) and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)

VAR: Jose Claudio Rocha Filho (Fifa/SP)

Goals: Hulk (Athletic). Manoel (Fluminense)

Yellow cards: Nathan Silva, Allan, Keno, Junior Alonso and Jair (Athletic). Samuel Xavier, David Braz (Fluminense).

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan (Tche Tchê, at 23 of the second half), Jair and Zaracho; Hulk, Diego Costa (Vargas, 21 minutes into the second half) and Keno (Nacho, 29 minutes into the second half). Technician: Cuca

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Manoel, David Braz and Marlon; Wellington, André (Cazares, 22 minutes into the second half) and Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique (Matheus Martins, 33 minutes into the second half), Caio Paulista (Arias, 23 minutes into the second half), Fred (Bobadilla, 23 minutes into the second half). Technician: Marcao.