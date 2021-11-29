Without chips, automakers fear losing production by emission rule

The Proconve L7 is on its way and, with it, limitations on pollutant emissions imposed on cars manufactured in Brazil. For some automakers, however, the clock starts to turn.

The reason is that from January, the cars produced must meet the new L7 emission standards, however, many manufacturers still have cars stopped on the assembly line or in the yards for lack of chips.

These are still at the current standard, being scheduled to be made by the end of December. However, if the semiconductors don’t arrive on time, production will have to restart in January, but the automakers will not be able to be commercialized.

In light of this, some automakers are asking the government to postpone the entry into force of the Proconve L7 so that they can complete stopped production in the first three months of 2022.

Renault asked for the postponement because it doesn’t believe it will meet the target of completing 2021 production on time. Volkswagen said it awaits the arrival of chips to complete the cars parked in the company’s yards.

On ABC, VW has 1.5 thousand people on layoffs because of the semiconductor crisis. GM has announced that it will meet the production target and will have no problems meeting L7 standards.

Toyota is another to say that it will comply with L7 regulations in January, having increased work shifts with the addition of a third in Sorocaba.

However, Nissan, Honda and Caoa Chery are demanding action from Anfavea in this case, claiming that the entity, which brings together the automakers, should plead with the federal government to postpone the Proconve L7.

Anfavea, in turn, says it has been warning the federal government about the problem for months and says that the automakers are negotiating with Brasília, as each one has a different situation.

In fact, the scarcity does not affect everyone, however, Anfavea has greater power to negotiate directly with the government.

Given the current situation, if nothing changes, “thousands of cars” may be finished in 2022 and will not be able to go to dealerships.

Even though export is a valid thought at that time, the cars in question were assembled for the domestic market, in compliance with national regulations.

[Fonte: UOL]