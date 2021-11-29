World premiere at The Game Awards is being prepared for over 2 years • Eurogamer.pt

Geoff Keighley revealed that one of The Game Awards’ premieres has been in preparation since the summer of 2019.

Through Twitter, the event’s presenter shared that on December 9th a world premiere that has been in preparation for two and a half years will finally be revealed.

As he says, he saw the final version of the world premiere and says he is honored by the trust they gave him to share it with the world.

“Two and a half years sounds like a long time, but the summer of 2019 was actually my last worldwide studio trip. I’ve always had a lot of fun visiting studios and hearing about their projects. I hope to do it again in 2022. “

It will be on December 9th that the Game Awards will reward several video games and reveal many others.

Just saw the final cut of a #thegameawards world premiere we have been working on with a developer for 2.5 years. Truly honored we are entrusted to share this work with the world. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 28, 2021