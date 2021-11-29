Xiomara Castro claims victory in Honduras; count continues | World

Leftist candidate Xiomara Castro, from the Freedom and Refoundation Party, claimed victory in the Honduran presidential elections, with almost 20 points ahead of the government candidate, after counting 42% of the ballots.

If the result is confirmed, the wife of ousted president Manuel Zelaya (who governed the country between 2006 and 2009) will be, at 62, the first woman to govern the country.

His main rival is the right-wing government candidate Nasry Asfura, of the National Party (PN), who has governed the country since Zelaya’s removal, in a coup d’état supported by the right.

“Good night, we won,” Castro said in a speech on Sunday night (29), when promised a “government of reconciliation”. “I reach out to my opponents because I have no enemies,” said the candidate. “I will convene a dialogue with all sectors of Honduras”.

Castro has 53.52% of the votes so far, against Asfura’s 33.95%, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE). In third place is the Liberal Party candidate, Yani Rosenthal, with 9.20%.

But CNE President Kelvin Aguirre warned that “no candidate or candidate can declare themselves the winner until the last minutes are processed.”

Despite the warning, Castro’s supporters celebrated in the capital Tegucigalpa. The government officials, on the other hand, are still hopeful and believe that the tally will change with the counting of votes in the capital.

Aguirre called “historic” the turnout of 62% of voters, after 3.2 million Hondurans turned out to vote to choose not only the next president, but also 128 deputies, 298 mayors and 20 representatives of the Central Parliament. American.

international trafficking scandal

The winner will replace the current president, Juan Orlando Hernández, who governed Honduras for two terms and ends the government amid allegations of drug trafficking in the United States.

Tony, the president’s brother, is serving a life sentence in the US for drug trafficking. Asfura, the government candidate, was accused in 2020 of embezzlement of public money and was mentioned in the Pandora Papers.

The third place in the poll, Yani Rosenthal, spent three years in a prison, also in the US, for laundering money from drug trafficking.

Whoever wins the election will assume a country affected by the violence of criminal groups and drug trafficking and the effects of two hurricanes that devastated the country in 2020.

The unemployment rate rose from 5.7% in 2019 to 10.9% in 2020, largely due to the pandemic, and 59% of the 10 million inhabitants live in poverty — pushing thousands of Hondurans to attempt illegal migration in the US, looking for work.

“Our commitment is to guarantee young people that here in their homeland they will find what they need to generate opportunities and well-being for their family. It is a guarantee and a promise that we have made,” stated Castro in his speech.

The candidate consolidated her favoritism in the final stretch of the campaign, with an agenda that also includes the legalization of abortion in cases of rape and open the discussion on same-sex marriage.