Xuxa and Marlene Mattos meet again 19 years after breakup | celebrities

Xuxa Meneghel meets Marlene MattosDisclosure/Blad Meneghel

Posted 28/11/2021 10:55 | Updated 11/28/2021 1:33 PM

São Paulo – Xuxa Meneghel and director Marlene Mattos met again this Saturday (27) after 19 years of breaking up a successful partnership.

According to columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, the meeting took place during the recording of Xuxa’s documentary produced by Endemol and co-produced by Globoplay, directed by Pedro Bial and Cassia Dian. The journalist received a photo of the recordings of their reunion.

Xuxa and Marlene, who formed one of the most successful partnerships in the history of Brazilian television, went to Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro, for the first recording of the biographical series about the life of the Rainha dos Baixinhos.

From the beginning of production, Xuxa agreed to have Marlene in the project and said that it would not be possible to tell her story without Marlene. Also according to Bergamo, their meeting was emotional and initially tense, and lasted two hours. They opened their hearts and talked about past times, hurts, and resentments.

Marlene Mattos is Sasha’s godmother, Xuxa’s daughter with Luciano zafir. The two broke up in 2002 due to professional differences. Xuxa wanted to continue presenting a children’s program at the time and the businesswoman did not agree.