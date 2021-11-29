Xuxa and Marlene Mattos meet again on recording 19 years after their breakup – Zoeira

Xuxa Meneghel and former businesswoman Marlene Mattos met again after nearly 20 years without speaking. Marlene participated in the recording of the Rainha dos Baixinhos biographical series this Saturday (27).

The information was provided by columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S. Paulo. According to Bergamo, the two immediately agreed when the meeting was proposed.

Directed by Pedro Bial and Cassia Dian, the series is produced by Endemol and co-produced by Globoplay.

On Instagram, Dian commented on the reunion. “Yesterday was a special day to little Cassia who performed in the living room at home rocked by music and costumes that came out of the heads of these two great women. My heart is just party”.

traumatic breakup

Xuxa and Marlene worked together for 18 years, when the businesswoman directed the presenter’s programs on the extinct TV Manchete and on TV Globo. In 2002, after years of success with mainly children, the two broke the partnership.

According to information already released, the teams working on the programs claimed that Marlene was rude. Since then, the two have not kept in touch. Marlene is even Sasha’s godmother.

The fight has lasted 19 years and, in January of this year, it had a new chapter. In an interview with journalist Luis Erlanger, Xuxa claimed to have been a “puppet” of Marlene.

Therefore, Marlene filed an occurrence against the presenter for slander. However, the process was filed.