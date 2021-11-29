Xuxa meets Marlene Mattos after 19 years of absence

posted on 11/29/2021 9:33 AM



(credit: Reproduction/ Blad Meneghel)

At the height of Xuxa’s career as the presenter of Xou da Xuxa, at Globo, her steps were monitored and even calculated by the businesswoman Marlene Mattos. But, 19 years ago, they broke the friendship and professional partnership, not talking to each other.

This distance was broken. According to columnist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de São Paulo, the two met again and had an emotional conversation. The chat is a record for the Xuxa biographical series that Globoplay is preparing. The direction is by Pedro Bial and Cassia Dian.

Mônica Bergamo says that Xuxa and Marlene “opened their hearts and talked about past times, hurts and resentments” in a conversation of approximately 2 hours. “In the end, both recognized the greatness of each in the construction of a television chapter that marked the childhood of millions and millions of Brazilians”, completes the journalist.

There is still no forecast for the premiere of the series about the presenter.