‘You judge women’ · TV News

Rico Melquiades “did” Dayane Mello during a dynamic between participants of A Fazenda 13 promoted by Hora do Faro this Sunday (28). “You raise the women’s flag, but you don’t defend women. You judge women”, accused the Alagoas on the Record program.

The “joke” in Rodrigo Faro’s program was recorded on Friday (26) and began with a provocative question from the owner of the Sunday. “What attitudes do you condemn in the pawn in front of you?”, nudged the presenter. The question was repeated throughout the attraction for each of the pairs that would confront each other.

In the dynamic, journalists invited to the attraction Chico Barney, Leo Dias, Keila Jimenez, and Lucas Selfie, ex-A Fazenda and current presenter of the Decompression Cabin, could choose two pedestrians who would confront each other as defense and prosecution lawyers.

It was Lidi Lisboa’s work partner who chose the duel between Rico and Dayane. After an odd or even, the Alagoas initiated the accusations against the model. First, he put himself in her shoes, and praised the life trajectory of the former Big Brother Italia participant. “Day, I played with you together for almost two months. I know your history, you are a fighter person,” he said.

Then, he exposed the subject’s controversial attitudes. “You are a person who wants to win the prize, but you do everything and go over anyone else to win the prize. You are a person who is very theoretical and not very practical”, accused Rico. He listed some situations in which Dayane did not exercise sorority and was critical of women.

“You judge the muscular ones, you judge the short-haired woman as a male, you judge women who plan to have their children, you say that a woman who plans her child is capable of doing anything. You are a woman who rips, you you don’t want to know anyone’s feelings, you take a knife and rip someone’s coat off. You don’t play with your heart. You’re mean here at the game,” he said.

When Day took the floor to defend himself, the boy justified some of his attitudes, such as Aline Mineiro’s short hair. “I gave my opinion and I said that I prefer her with long hair. Obviously, I saw her with long hair,” he justified.

About the indirections to Mileide Mihaile, who planned her pregnancy for five years, Dayane said that she just wanted to understand how it was possible for someone to plan so much, since she can’t control her own life like that. Dayane was later able to accuse Rico and called the participant “dirty”.

“A person who does everything for fame and money too. I’m here to play, but you’re the kind of person who, when someone’s shining, you want to take the lead and you want to be remembered by Farm 13 anyway : Making a shack, beating women, being a dick, playing dirty, humiliating people and I think you really are that you are a traitor”, declared the model.

Rico couldn’t defend himself very well and laughed at the situation after Dayane Mello’s accusations. Even so, he was chosen by guests on the Faro program as the best between him and his duo.

Despite being awarded R$5,000, the man from Alagoas lost the money because of a common decision made by pedestrians. “I’m not going to play with your games anymore. I never win anything, Faro. I’m very angry”, declared Rico Melquiades after losing the prize.

