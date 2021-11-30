11-year-old girl dies from an accidental shot by her own father, who hunted in a wildlife park in the USA

JACKSONVILLE — A father killed his 11-year-old daughter in a circumstance that Harrison County, Texas, US police say, was accidental while he was hunting last Saturday at a wildlife park. As a result, the man was not promptly charged with any crime, explained Captain Tyler Owen. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the shot was fired while the individual was unloading a high-powered rifle.

Identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, the girl was rescued with serious injuries at a hospital in Longview City, where she was pronounced dead.

On NBC News, Owen mentioned that the deer hunting season started at the beginning of the month.

“Whenever a young person loses his life, it’s tragic for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends during this difficult time,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, with support from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife. When the police investigation is complete, the prosecution will assess whether Daisy’s father will face any charges.

“Because of a hunting accident, we lost a very special little girl. She was always a prankster trying to lift everyone’s spirits. She loved opening her heart. Daisy loved being surrounded by the outdoors. Always ready for an adventure big or small. Please help us put this little girl to rest. Thank you so much for any help,” says the description of the kitty online on the GoFundMe website for the family to pay for the child’s funeral, where more than $10 has already been raised. thousand.

Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife data shows that between 2016 and 2020, 12 people died accidentally, while another 107 were involved in accidents.