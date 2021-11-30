13th salary: find out how the payment is for those who had their contract suspended or reduced hours

To try to stop layoffs during the covid-19 pandemic, the government created the BEm (Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income), which allows for the suspension of employment contracts, the reduction of working hours and also the reduction of wages for employees with a formal contract. signed.

Those affected by any of these measures will also have impacts on the payment of the 13th salary. By law, the 13th salary is paid in two parts: the first until tomorrow, November 20th, and the second, until December 20th.

What are the 13 salary payment rules? Those who were admitted until the 17th of January are entitled to receive a benefit equivalent to 100% of their salary.

The exception is people hired after January 18th and those who had their employment contract suspended or reduced work hours due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those who were hired after January 17 receive the 13th salary proportional to the months worked in 2021.

How is the 13th salary of those who had their contract suspended or reduced hours? If the employee hasn’t had the contract suspended, he doesn’t need to worry. The 13th salary will be full. But if he had a suspension for two months – that is, he did not work during that period – he will receive the benefit proportional to the 10 months worked.

IOB’s labor and social security consultant, Glauco Marchezin, says that the suspension means that the worker cannot have worked. “Suspended contract is not having the employee available. This time is not considered length of service and, therefore, it is not counted for the calculation of the 13th”, recalled the consultant.

According to him, the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) does not provide for the suspension of contracts outside MP 1045, created on account of the pandemic. To put the measure into practice at the company, the union of the worker’s category should accompany the suspension.

“The suspension had to be negotiated with the union. This agreement also determines the form of payment of the 13th for these employees. Remembering that under the law, the employer cannot suspend the employee’s employment contract.”

What if the journey has been shortened? If the employee remained at the company’s disposal, even under the reduced working hours system, but worked at least 15 days a month, he/she should not receive the 13th grade with change. The benefit will be paid in full based on the December salary.

What if the employee was dismissed for medical reasons? The measure created by the government also provided that the employee could be removed due to illness, including covid-19. In this case, he received the so-called temporary incapacity (non-accident) benefit, the former sickness benefit.

In this case, the 13th must be calculated and paid in proportion to the time actually worked. There are exceptions, cases of workers in categories that have a different orientation provided for in the union collective agreement.

In this case, the benefit calculation is also proportional to the period in which the employee worked. For example, if the worker took a leave of absence between April 1st and May 26th of this year, he must take into account the 10 months worked in the calculation.

Do overtime also enter the 13th? Yes. For those who received overtime throughout the year, the 13th will be paid with an increase proportional to these hours worked. To understand what you will receive, the employer must add up all the overtime worked until October and divide by 12.

Multiply the value found by the cost of overtime and add it to the gross salary, which will be used to calculate the first installment of the 13th. In December, the calculation is re-calculated to include overtime worked in November in the second installment.

If the employee worked overtime in December, he will be paid in January after the company recalculates to pay the supplement for the overtime hours worked that were not included in the benefit account.

Do you have a discount on your 13th salary? Just like the regular salary, the 13th one also has discounts. In the first installment, only the FGTS percentage is discounted. The second comes with more deductions, such as the social security contribution on the total value of the two installments of the 13th, Income Tax and also the FGTS on the value of the second installment.

When in doubt, seek help

The payment of the 13th is expected by workers, but also by sectors of the Brazilian economy, mainly trade. The forecast for this year is that, by December, it will inject around R$ 232.6 billion into the economy, according to Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies).

Despite being paid to registered workers since 1962, it still raises doubts about how it is calculated. Today there are pages on the internet that help calculate the benefit. Unions and lawyers also provide this guidance.

“The employer must also consult the specialist to know that they are paying correctly and to avoid future risks. Imagine paying an employee for five years in the wrong way, without knowing it”, said the labor lawyer, Ricardo Nakahashi.

