13th salary for those who had a suspended contract can be reduced; understand

In these last two years (2020 and 2021), many people had work contracts suspended and will cause effects on the 13th salary. This Tuesday, 11/30, is the last day for the payment of the first installment of the benefit. The worker must have completed the cycle to receive the full amount by the end of 2021, given that the calculation basis is the months worked.

In 2020, the government approved the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income, which sought to allow the suspension of the contract for a certain period to avoid layoffs due to the pandemic. The measure extended to this year 2021 and many companies have adopted it.

Therefore, people who had temporary suspensions this year will not have the months in which they did not work counted in the calculation of the 13th. If the worker has been without work for less than 15 days, he will still be able to keep the respective month in the calculations.

For those who only had a reduction in the working day, the calculation doesn’t change in absolutely nothing. However, the calculations continue with the INSS discount on the 13th salary in the second installment, as usual. In the first installment, there are no employee or employer deductions. Check out a simulation:

Worker “X” receives R$ 1,238.11 and worked the entire period without suspension. Therefore, in this first installment, he will receive R$ 619.05 (fully full). In the second installment, the worker will receive the BRL 619.06 with the INSS discount, BRL 94.93, which results in the amount of BRL 524.10. Thus, it follows the same calculation based on the months in which the worker worked.

It is noteworthy that, for those who received overtime and night hours in this period of 1 year or for more than a month, the calculation of the average enters the sum of the 13th salary.