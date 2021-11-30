14-year-old boy accused of killing 12-year-old girl in central Liverpool, England

RIO — A 14-year-old boy was accused of murder this Monday in the United Kingdom. The victim, identified as Ava White, was stabbed to death in central Liverpool last Thursday night. According to the BBC, she was attacked shortly after turning on the city’s Christmas lights. According to Merseyside police, Ava was found on Thursday passed out on the ground with “catastrophic injuries”.

The name of the accused was not revealed for legal reasons. He was taken to a detention center and later appeared in juvenile court. Three other boys, aged between 13 and 15, were also arrested and on parole. The investigation is ongoing. So far, an argument is believed to have taken place which “turned into an attack involving a knife”.

The victim was even taken to a hospital, but he did not resist the injuries and died shortly afterwards. A student at Notre Dame Catholic School, she was described by a teacher as “an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends”.

District Judge Wendy Lloyd said she would refer the case to the British Crown Court on Wednesday.

“As this is a murder case, you have to go to the Crown Court, which is the only place where murder cases can be tried,” Llyod said, according to the Metro portal.

Tributes, with flowers and balloons, were left for Ava at the scene of the crime.

“Please believe we are doing everything we can to investigate and update people on this tragic incident and we don’t want anything to compromise it,” said Detective Sue Coombs.