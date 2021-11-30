31 Capes researchers who work in evaluation collectively resign | education

Disclosure 31 Capes researchers who work in evaluation collectively resign

Thirty-one researchers in the area of ​​Mathematics, Probability and Statistics (Mape) of the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) collectively resigned this Monday. In a letter, the scientists accuse Capes of not supporting the evaluation work performed by them and criticize the institution’s presidency for not defending the Postgraduate Quadrennial Evaluation, suspended by a court decision in September.

The letter also mentions that the institution has changed parameters without consulting the responsible areas. The researchers claim that they were asked to prepare opinions on the expansion of postgraduate programs via distance learning quickly. According to them, the decisions of the Presidency and of the Board of Evaluation (DAV) of Capes have taken researchers “by surprise” and caused damage to the work.

The document addressed to the Evaluation Board is signed by three coordinators in the area and 28 researchers who work in the quadrennial evaluation of Mathematics, Probability and Statistics. In September, the Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro ordered the suspension of the processes for evaluating postgraduate courses carried out by Capes under the argument that the institution could not retroactively apply changes in the evaluation criteria. The suspension of the procedure, which is responsible for assigning grades to the master’s and doctoral programs in the country, generated a reaction in the scientific area.

“Like many colleagues, we believe that CAPES has not gone out of its way to defend its form of evaluation. This was evident in the various manifestations of the presidency and contrasts sharply with the positions favorable to the resumption of evaluation coming from various entities, from the SBPC ( Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science) and the ABC (Brazilian Academy of Sciences) to the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies”, says the document to which O GLOBO had access, adding:

“It calls our attention that the recent attempt to suspend the preliminary injunction was presented by CAPES without any urgency, just after two months. This, in fact, was one of the reasons for rejecting the suspensive effect.”

The researchers say they consider it “almost impossible” to resume the evaluation in the near future. According to them, if there is a resumption, it is not guaranteed that the analysis “will meet the quality standards that the area advocates”.

“What we saw is that the Capes presidency does not seem to want the evaluation to go ahead. We did not see an exhaustive defense either in the courts, in the media or in Congress. Ample opportunities for defense were given and Capes did not wanted,” said coordinator Roberto Imbuzeiro, who signed the letter, to GLOBO. “We asked if the terms of office would be extended, the presidency made no mention of extending it. We are without a role and even feel despised by the agency.”

According to the signatories of the letter, only after presenting a new notice for the Presentation of Proposals for New Courses (APCN), Capes discussed the topic with the researchers. At the time, he asked for considerations to be made about postgraduate courses in Distance Learning in a few days.

“In the discussion about the APCN, the CAPES presidency also brought up the subject of Distance Learning (EaD). We were urged to write new documents about it within two working days, then extended to another week. , establishing parameters for the expansion with quality of EaD is not a task for a few days of work”, says the text.

“We don’t look favorably on this expansion, even more on a cash basis, it seems that the interest is really to have low quality programs to favor as many institutions as possible,” criticized Imbuzeiro.

According to him, there are currently blended graduate programs in the area of ​​Mathematics. But he defends that the expansion discussion is done carefully.