4 killed after windstorm in Turkey; Video shows ships stranded off the coast of Istanbul | World

At least four people died after the strong wind storms recorded in Turkey on Monday (29), local authorities said.

In Istanbul, large ships were washed ashore and ended up stranded. There is a risk that the ships sink, according to the rescue teams operating on Tuesday (30) at the site.

The government of the Istanbul region announced a foreigner among the victims. There is no information on how they died, but there are records of landslides.

45 people die in bus accident in Bulgaria; 12 children are among the victims

Cat with 4 ears goes viral on social media in Turkey; see VIDEO and PHOTOS

The winds knocked down parts of buildings, including concrete slabs, roofs and walls. At least 19 people were injured as a result of the severe storm.

“The adverse weather conditions, caused by southwestern winds, hit Istanbul with force,” the governor’s office for the region said in a statement.

Images circulating on social networks show pedestrians narrowly escaping from debris and equipment carried by the wind. See the VIDEO below.

Washing machine slides down the street after store is hit by strong winds in Turkey

The airline Turkish Airlines had to suspend part of its flights due to strong winds. Circulation was also interrupted in the Bosphorus Strait (which divides Europe from Asia).