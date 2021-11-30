5 Things You Should Know Before Making a Pix

Launched in 2020, Pix became popular and today it is difficult to find anyone who does not use it. The ease, agility and absence of fees for making transfers fell into popular taste.

See more: National gas valley to 5 million Brazilians in December

However, it is not all flowers, some doubts have remained in users’ minds. One is what to do if the Pix is ​​made for the wrong person. Also, there are other points that everyone should know.

Things Everyone Needs to Know About Pix

Regulated by the Central Bank (BC), Pix is ​​a solution for digital transfers. Money can be transferred immediately between different banks and institutions. Thus, more than a platform for free transfer, Pix has become a digital payment method.

To perform a transaction via Pix it is necessary to register an access key. The key can be an email, phone, CPF or code. Whoever has your key can transfer amounts to your registration account. In fact, it is possible to have multiple keys on different accounts.

1 – Stores can accept (and many already do) Pix

Shopkeepers and merchants in general already accept payments via Pix. Due to the speed of transference, the resource became a safe way to pay the bills. The modality works as a cash payment, but through digital means.

2 – Attention with the QR Code

One of the ways to use Pix is ​​through QR Code. Regardless of how you pay, the transaction by Pix never asks you to download any files. Pay attention to the recipient’s details and see if everything is ok. Run away from scams.

3 – Fee collection

Pix transactions are free. However, you may be charged a fee after receiving more than 30 transfers. However, within this limit there will not be, under any circumstances, any charge.

4 – Random key

When receiving money from someone you don’t know, prefer to use a random key. Your bank application will have this field to select from. Thus, you preserve the anonymity of your data such as telephone, CPF and e-mail.

5 – Pix for wrong person

Practically, when a Pix is ​​made, what happens is that one person is “giving” money to another. This is not to say that mistakes cannot occur. But the action is irreversible, after transferring the money, there is no way to recover the amount. Therefore, always pay close attention and confirm the recipient’s data before transferring.

According to BC information, the transaction via Pix can be avoided or canceled just before confirmation. In other words, if you have entered the recipient’s key, checked the data and confirmed it, there is no way to get the money back.

On the other hand, the BC advises you to try to negotiate with the recipient, if you have made the wrong transfer. Returning is one of Pix’s features, but it must be done exclusively by the recipient of the money.

That is why, if you have made a wrong Pix and the recipient does not want to get the amount back, look for your rights. It is recommended to register the occurrence and look for a lawyer.