52 Capes researchers who work with evaluation collectively resign

Professionals complain about the body’s lack of support for the work they do and accuse the board of not defending the Postgraduate Quadrennial Evaluation, suspended since September 2021

This Monday, 29, at least 52 researchers in the areas of assessment of Mathematics, Probability and Statistics (Mape) and of Physics and Astronomy of Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes), linked to the Ministry of Education, resigned collectively under the argument of the agency’s lack of support for the work performed by them. Altogether, there are six coordinators, with a four-year term, and another 46 ad hoc consultants chosen to carry out the 2017-2020 Quadrennial Assessment, 28 from Mathematics and 18 from Physics. The announcement by the Mathematics team was made in a letter released today and that of the Physics team last Sunday, 28. They also accuse the board of not defending the Postgraduate Quadrennial Evaluation, suspended since September 2021.

“The Quadrennial Evaluation is paralyzed by virtue of an injunction. We believe that CAPES has not gone out of its way to defend its form of assessment. This was evident in the various manifestations of the presidency and contrasts sharply with the positions favorable to the resumption of the assessment coming from various entities, from the SBPC [Sociedade Brasileira para o Progresso da Ciência] and ABC [Academia Brasileira de Ciências] to the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. It is noteworthy that the recent attempt to suspend the injunction was presented by CAPES without any urgency, just after two months. This, in fact, was one of the justifications for the denial of the suspensive effect. In the current situation, it is almost impossible for the Quadrennial Review to be resumed in the near future. Nor is it evident to us that the assessment, if it actually takes place, will meet the quality standards that the area advocates. We note that the Capes presidency did not comment on possible extensions of the mandates of the current area coordinators, even when asked about it. For this reason, we can safely assume that the agency is not interested in relying on our work for an eventual conclusion of the assessment”, says the letter from the Mape assessment area.

Elsewhere in the document, the researchers stated that they did not want the Capes presidency to simply accept the ideas and suggestions, but that they needed some predictability, hoping for the best academic standards, in order to carry out the work in the best way possible. “Such conditions have not been verified in recent months. We regret that our work ends without having completed our main task, but the reasons for this sad situation are beyond our control”, state the researchers. In the letter from the Physics and Astronomy consultants, the researchers state that tensions involving Capes and area coordination have risen to a level that “begins to compromise the stability of the National Graduate System” and that “as professionals in scientific area and, above all, Brazilian citizens, we cannot accept it”.

The document signed by the Mathematics researchers also mentions a demand on Distance Learning (EaD) of postgraduate courses, charged for a very short period: “In the discussion about APCN, the presidency of CAPES also brought up the subject of Education to Distance (EaD). We were urged to write new documents about it within two working days, then extended by another week. However, establishing parameters for the expansion with quality of EaD is not a task for a few days of work”. The Ministry of Education (MEC) and Capes were contacted to comment on the collective resignation of the researchers, but, up to the time of publication of this report, they have not commented.