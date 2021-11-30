6 miracles of medicine that remain unexplained

Despite cutting-edge technologies, millenary knowledge and increasingly specialized professionals, medicine is still capable of surprising people, delivering unrevealed mysteries and cases that seem not only to challenge the laws of physics, but the very basic questions of human life. Throughout history, the area has exhibited strange situations and macabre twists, assuming that a supernatural force played with the conditions of patients for no apparent reason.

Check out some of the most bizarre cases in medicine that remain unexplained to this day.

1. Survival after internal decapitation

(Source: ABC News / Reproduction)

In 2008, young Jordan Taylor, just nine years old at the time, was in a car accident and was eventually inflicted by the condition of internal decapitation — atlanto-occipital dislocation — when his skull and spine separated but his head remained attached to the body by tissues. According to statistics, 70% of people affected by this degree of decapitation die instantly, while 28% die within hours and 2% survive with perpetual paralysis, but the boy recovered fully within three months and left the hospital alone.

2. “The Toxic Lady”

(Source: iHeart / Reproduction)

On February 19, 1994, Gloria Ramirez was rushed to a hospital, complaining of heart palpitations and seizures. Upon arriving at the scene, the doctors and nurses immediately felt a difference in the atmosphere in the room and noticed the patient’s body acquire an oily shine, giving off odors of garlic and ammonia. Nauseated, those responsible for the service even fainted, until the situation was further complicated by the death of the woman, who caused biochemical reactions in 23 people and sent five of them to emergency rooms for urgent treatment.

3. Phineas Gage

(Source: Pinterest / Reproduction)

Considered “one of the greatest medical curiosities of all time”, Phineas Gage had his head pierced vertically by a large iron bar, causing an almost complete destruction of his frontal lobe. The accident, which did not compromise Phineas’ memories, ended up significantly transforming his personality, turning the man into an irreverent figure, coarse, impatient and quite impulsive. According to his friends, man’s attitudes completely fled from the original characteristics, before fatality.

4. Foreign Accent Syndrome

(Source: ABC News / Reproduction)

A medical mystery that leaves analysts unexplained, Foreign Accent Syndrome is apparently caused by a stroke and causes patients to start speaking in different accents and languages ​​than their native speakers. The situation operates with a kind of randomness and can include ways of speaking from any region of the planet, even if the person has never experienced contact with local people or with the language itself. Strangely, the internet is full of testimonials about the cases and many of them remain unsolved until today.

5. The fetus in the fetus

(Source: Hey Samay / Reproduction)

At the age of 36, Sanju Bhagat was taken to hospital for the removal of a huge tumor in his belly. However, what was supposed to be just an atypical lump took on terrifying contours when doctors began the operation, as it was discovered that the tumor was actually a fetus that had settled in Bhagat’s belly during his birth: the fetus of your twin sister. The incredibly rare condition, called “fetus in fetus,” often kills individuals before or during birth, but it has allowed the Indian — and his sister — to survive for nearly 40 years.

6. Faith and cancer

(Source: KARE 11 / Reproduction)

Diagnosed with a terminal cancer that had already taken over his entire head and neck, Greg Thomas decided to spend the last days of his life rebuilding a local church so that he could shelter for a few hours a day to pray. As he worked hard on the building for four years straight and managed to erect it, Thomas was mysteriously healed and the man entered into a state of complete remission, claiming that God was restoring him as He restored His house.