7-seat electric SUV launched in Brazil

THE BYD officially announced the release of BYD Tan in Brazil. The 7-seater electric SUV, which will kick off the Chinese brand’s electric vehicle offensive in the country, is now available for pre-sales and will begin deliveries in the first half of 2022.

Marketed in China and Norway, the BYD Tan is yet another model that draws on BYD’s experience with electric vehicles in different segments – the Chinese brand has produced more than 1 million zero-emission vehicles worldwide.

Equipped with an 86.4 kWh battery (Blade), the BYD Tan can be recharged from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes in a 110 kW quick recharge station – the combined range is 437 km according to INMETRO – 395 km on the road and 472 km in exclusively urban use.

The four-wheel drive power train has two electric motors, one on each axle (245 hp at the front and 272 hp at the rear), delivering a combined power of 517 hp and maximum torque of 69.4 kgfm. A set enough for the electric SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 186 km/h, according to the manufacturer’s data.

BYD Tan is designed according to the brand’s latest design language. In terms of styling, BYD’s international design team, led by renowned designer Wolfgang Egger, former head of design at Audi, sought to combine European design with an oriental heritage, which ensured an aggressive and imposing design for the SUV.

Electric SUV adopts the standard dragon face, as well as the latest BYD electric models and has full LED headlights and 3D effect flashlights also in LEDs, front grille formed by a series of chrome blades, profile with a high waistline, third column in glass, ‘floating’ roof ‘ with a slight sag at the rear and the large 22″ alloy wheels rim.

First electric SUV with 7 seats in the national market, BYD Tan measures 4.87 meters long, 1.95 meters wide and 1.72 meters high. The wheelbase is a good 2.82 meters, which provides ample interior space.

In the cabin, the architecture bets on the absence of buttons and with this, most of the functions, including the navigation system and the air conditioning, are concentrated on the multimedia system screen, which has a huge 15.6 screen ” has a floating effect and can be positioned both horizontally and vertically.

The equipment list is well filled and has a panoramic glass roof, configurable digital instrument panel of 12.3″, synthetic leather seats, soft-touch panel, multifunctional steering wheel with electric adjustment of depth and height, heating and electric seats front with heating and ventilation system.

Dual zone air conditioning with purification system and ionizer, wireless charging for cell phones and internal lighting in the doors and LED panel with 30 color configuration options are also in the package.

The trunk has a capacity of 235 liters when the electric SUV is configured for 7 occupants. With the seat folded down and 5 occupants in the vehicle, the capacity rises to 940 liters, which can go up to 1,650 liters with the two rows of seats folded down – the trunk is electric, with foot movement sensor.

BYD Tan features NFC technology for opening and closing doors and starting. Also featured are 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, tire pressure sensor, ramp exit assist, Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Stay System and Automatic Braking emergency – brakes are Brembo with floating calipers, six pistons and ventilated and perforated discs at the front and rear.

Positioning

At the presentation, BYD informed that the BYD Tan will compete with the main premium electrified SUVs available on the market such as the Audi e-tron, Mercedes EQC 400, Jaguar I-Pace, Volvo XC40 electric and Porsche Cayenne hybrid.

According to the brand, the BYD Tan EV will begin to be marketed in Brazil from the first half of 2022. The brand announces that it is preparing a dealership network with 35 points of sale spread across the five regions of Brazil by the end of 2022.

Available in five colors: blue, white, red, gray and black. BYD Tan can now be pre-booked on the website https://www.bydtan.com.br/ and it has a five-year warranty on the vehicle and an eight-year warranty on the batteries.

The price will be announced soon, but according to what we found, it will be between R$400,000 and R$500,000. Keep following the site for more information and first impressions when driving soon here on InsideEVs/Motor1.

*With Leonardo Fortunatti